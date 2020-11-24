Löwen move top after second victory

Rhein-Neckar Löwen keep their clean record and Eurofarm Pelister still wait for their first victory after three matches.

The Macedonian club had a good start in Mannheim, but their German opponents Löwen were dominant, as a 19-year-old had the match of his life, while on the other hand, Bitola’s top star had a night to forget.

GROUP D

Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) 28:20 (14:11)

First-ever official meeting between the two teams sees Löwen secure first home win of this EHF European League Men season

German side top of Group D with four points

Pelister remain on one point from their draw against Schaffhausen in their third match

After a mostly equal first half, Löwen decisively pulled ahead to 22:15 after a 6:0 run in the middle of the second half

Top-scorer was 19-year-old Kaspar Veigel in his second ever international match

Pelister’s top star Stipe Mandalinic did not score from six attempts

A 100% night to remember for 19-year-old Veigel

Kaspar Veigel regularly plays for the second team of the Rhein-Neckar Löwen in the third division in Germany, but with no games currently due to the COVID-19 lockdown, many of those talents are getting their chance in the first team.

At the beginning of this month Veigel, who turned 19 in September, was proud to score his first-ever Bundesliga goal for Löwen, but this Tuesday night will be a night to remember, as the right wing not only scored his first international goal for his side, but was top scorer in the game with seven strikes from seven attempts. A 100% night for the youngster.