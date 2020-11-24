241120 RNL EURO Home
EHF European League

Löwen move top after second victory

EHF / Björn Pazen24 November 2020, 22:00

Rhein-Neckar Löwen keep their clean record and Eurofarm Pelister still wait for their first victory after three matches.

The Macedonian club had a good start in Mannheim, but their German opponents Löwen were dominant, as a 19-year-old had the match of his life, while on the other hand, Bitola’s top star had a night to forget.

GROUP D

Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) 28:20 (14:11)

  • First-ever official meeting between the two teams sees Löwen secure first home win of this EHF European League Men season
  • German side top of Group D with four points
  • Pelister remain on one point from their draw against Schaffhausen in their third match
  • After a mostly equal first half, Löwen decisively pulled ahead to 22:15 after a 6:0 run in the middle of the second half
  • Top-scorer was 19-year-old Kaspar Veigel in his second ever international match
  • Pelister’s top star Stipe Mandalinic did not score from six attempts

A 100% night to remember for 19-year-old Veigel

Kaspar Veigel regularly plays for the second team of the Rhein-Neckar Löwen in the third division in Germany, but with no games currently due to the COVID-19 lockdown, many of those talents are getting their chance in the first team.

At the beginning of this month Veigel, who turned 19 in September, was proud to score his first-ever Bundesliga goal for Löwen, but this Tuesday night will be a night to remember, as the right wing not only scored his first international goal for his side, but was top scorer in the game with seven strikes from seven attempts. A 100% night for the youngster.

I am happy with the performance of my team. When you play a good defence, you normally win and we were the better team in both defence and offense. We have to continue our work and keep up the good job.
Martin Schwalb
Coach, Rhein-Neckar Löwen
