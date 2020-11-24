Toulouse and Leon draw in 60-minute thriller

Initially scheduled as a round 8 game in 2021, in France, both Leon and Toulouse agreed to bring forward this clash in the calendar, with memories fresh in the mind after their 26:26 draw last month.

Prior to this, their second clash in four weeks, both teams were equal in second place of the group with three points, with the winner of tonight’s clash having the opportunity to take the temporary lead of the group, ahead of Wisla Plock.

But, again, they ended up equal, with Leon repelling a late French attack.

GROUP A

Fenix Toulouse Handball (FRA) vs Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP) 28:28 (14:17)

Thanks to an amazing first half from their centre-back Tin Lucin, who scored six in the first half alone, Leon took a three-goal half-time lead

Just like in the first leg, Leon let go of their advantage in the second half

Toulouse came back into the game thanks to incredible performances by Ayoub Abdi and Sadou Ntanzi

Best scorers in the match were Abdi for Toulouse and Lucin for Leon with eight each

After this draw, three teams are now tied with four points at the top of the group: Leon, Toulouse and Wisla Plock

Sadou Ntanzi’s almost perfect debut

For 40 minutes, only two players could be seen on court tonight. Leon’s Tin Lucin and Toulouse’s Ayoub Abdi. But the money-time belonged to Toulouse’s Sadou Ntanzi. The young centre-back, who transferred from Paris just last weekend, sat on the bench until the last 20 minutes of the game, and then came on and did just about everything for his new team.

Three goals, two assists, it all seemed too perfect, and it was, as his only turnover gave Leon the opportunity to come back. An almost-perfect first showing for his new French team.