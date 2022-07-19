Lublin and Siófok clash headlines European League Women draw

At Tuesday's draw for qualification round 2 of the EHF European League Women 2022/23 season, 18 teams were split into nine pairings for October's matches.

The first leg matches in qualification round 2 will be played on 8/9 October 2022, followed by the return legs on 15/16 October 2022.

Polish club MKS FunFloor Perla Lublin, who played in the EHF European League group phase in 2020/21, will face Hungarian side Siófok KC in qualification round 2. Siófok were runners-up in the competition in 2020/21 and previously won the Women's EHF Cup in 2018/19, but they were absent from European action last season.

Former European Cup winners hoping to progress

Four-time EHF Champions League winners Hypo Niederösterreich have not played in a group phase of a European Cup competition since the EHF Champions League 2015/16 season. The Austrian club will begin their attempt to qualify for the group phase against German side VfL Oldenburg.

Costa del Sol Malaga tasted European success when they won the EHF European Cup Women 2020/21. However, in the same competition in 2021/22, Malaga lost in the final against Rocasa Gran Canaria on the away goals rule.

Malaga will face Romanian club SCM Gloria Buzau in October's first playing round in the EHF European League, while Rocasa Gran Canaria will meet Croatian side ZRK Bjelovar. ZRK Bjelovar lost against MKS FunFloor Perla Lublin at the same stage of this competition last year, and SCM Gloria Buzau were defeated by Storhamar Handball Elite in qualification round 3.

15 more teams set to start in qualification round 3

15 teams have been directly seeded to qualification round 3 of the EHF European League Women. The matches for qualification round 3 will take place on 3/4 December (first leg) and 10/11 December 2022 (second leg), and the draw is scheduled for 18 October 2022.

Four more teams will enter the competition in the group phase: Ikast Håndbold (DEN), DVSC Schaeffler (HUN), Paris 92 (FRA) and Molde Elite (NOR). The 16-team group phase will begin on 7/8 January 2023.

EHF European League Women 2022/23 qualification round 2 draw

Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) vs Thüringer HC (GER)

LC Brühl (SUI) vs DHC Plzen (CZE)

SCM Gloria Buzau (ROU) vs Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP)

MKS FunFloor Perla Lublin (POL) vs Siófok KC (HUN)

Rocasa Gran Canaria (ESP) vs ZRK Bjelovar (CRO)

Hypo Niederösterreich (AUT) vs VfL Oldenburg (GER)

Yalikavaksport Club (TUR) vs Nyköbing Falster HB (DEN)

HC Dalmatinka Ploce (CRO) vs ZRK Zeleznicar-Indjija (SRB)

SPONO Eagles (SUI) vs Fana (NOR)