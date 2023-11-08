Ludovic Fabregas first to feature on EHF ‘Dare To Rise’ series

Fabregas knows how to win the EHF Champions League, after he has already done so three times – with Montpellier HB in 2018, and with Barça in 2021 and 2022.

The French line player, who is a world and Olympic champion with the national team and was named best line player of the European 2022/23 season at the inaugural EHF Excellence Awards last June, is eager to lift his fourth EHF Champions League trophy this season – with the club he joined last summer: Veszprém.

“When you play for a club like Veszprém, you automatically feel the pressure because you have to get results. At the moment, it is a club that has never actually won this trophy,” Fabregas says in the documentary.

“So yes, it is also a personal challenge where you say to yourself: ‘I have just arrived at Veszprém, and maybe we can all write an exciting and historic story together for this club.”

Winning the title at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024 would be a dream come true finally for the Hungarian powerhouse, says Fabregas’ head coach at Veszprém, Momir Ilic.

“Since we came in this summer, it is ‘Champions League, Champions League…’ And every year we are talking about this in this club,” says Ilic, who himself won the EHF Champions League twice as a player with THW Kiel.