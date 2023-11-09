EHF FINAL4 Business Weekend 2024 unveiled

Starting on Friday afternoon, the European Handball Talks offer a chance to listen to some of the top innovators and decision-makers in sports business at Flora Köln. The conference offers several opportunities to rub shoulders with industry experts and to forge valuable connections. Continuing with an exclusive business reception on Friday evening, the weekend will get going the right way.

Unlike this year's edition, guests at the European Handball Talks 2024 can expect a varied and interactive programme on Saturday morning before heading to LANXESS arena to witness the heart-pounding action of the semi-finals at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4. Premium hospitality, including a seat in the Business Lounge and superb all-inclusive catering awaits.

Saturday night is dedicated to the Cologne Handball Night, an esteemed VIP celebration. Accompanied by live music, food and beverages the ongoing conversations can be further enriched within the Flora Köln venue.

The final events of the schedule are the 3/4 placement match and the final match in LANXESS arena on Sunday. The weekend will be grandly concluded with the crowning of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League winners. The atmosphere is certain to pump the heartbeat of every spectator and underscores once more the value of the EHF FINAL4 Business Weekend.

