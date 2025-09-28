Lunde's Zvezda dominate in Belgrade; Rapid win in Austria

Lunde's Zvezda dominate in Belgrade; Rapid win in Austria

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
28 September 2025, 18:45

ZRK Crvena Zvezda booked a ticket for the EHF European League Women 2025/26 qualification round 3 after the Belgrade-based club cruised in the double-header against SPONO Eagles. The Serbian champions will play against MOL Esztergom for a place in the group phase, while CS Rapid Bucuresti secured a comfortable lead in the first leg with a win in Austria.

In the other matches, the reigning EHF European Cup Women champions Valur recorded a dramatic win in the Netherlands, as did IK Sävehof and Armada Praxis Yalikavaspor on their home courts, while Molde Elite, GC Amicitia Zürich and ES Besancon Feminin also found themselves on the winning side.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

QUALIFICATION ROUND 2, FIRST LEG

Hypo Niederösterreich (AUT) vs CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) 24:32 (12:19)

The Austrian champions were flying high on confidence ahead of the match, having been undefeated in all competitions since March, but CS Rapid Bucuresti started off the game on the right foot and established control from the opening minutes. Even though Hypo Niederösterreich were toe-to-toe with the Romanian club until the 18th minute, a four-goal run inspired by Aïssatou Kouyaté set the tone and gave Laurent Bezeau's team a solid advantage at the break. Not much changed in the second half, as CS Rapid Bucuresti used the depth and quality of their squad to finish the job. Hypo's Patricia Mihalics scored six goals and was the match's top scorer, while Albertina Almeida and Aïssatou Kouyaté scored five each for the visitors.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

2025 09 27 18 35 07 0012
Michael Kittler
2025 09 27 19 04 00 0004
Michael Kittler
2025 09 27 19 26 11 0008
Michael Kittler

ZRK Crvena Zvezda (SRB) vs SPONO Eagles (SUI) 29:24 (15:10)

Crvena Zvezda win 66:47 on aggregate

Fresh off comfortably winning Saturday's first leg, the Serbian champions were under no pressure going into the return leg and coach Andreja Vukojevic took the opportunity to give all players time on the court. Once again, the Red and Whites dominated in Belgrade, despite the wholesale rotation, and did not give SPONO Eagles the chance to make a comeback. Even though the first leg's top scorer Sara Garovic — with eight goals on Saturday — was rested, Mia Nedeljkovic played instead and netted 10 goals, leading Crvena Zvezda to another victory in just 24 hours. The Serbian side will play in qualification round 3 of the competition for the first time in their history. Newcomer and star goalkeeper Katrine Lunde sat out the return leg, but made 11 saves in the first one, recording a 33 per cent save efficiency, capping off a winning weekend in Belgrade.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Spond Eagls Crvena Zvezda 222345
Vladimir Markovic
Rk Spond Eagls Rk Crvena Zvezda 222413
Vladimir Markovic
Spond Eagls Crvena Zvezda 222175
Vladimir Markovic
Spond Eagls Crvena Zvezda 222165
Vladimir Markovic
Spond Eagls Crvena Zvezda 222171
Vladimir Markovic
Zvezda Spono 010
ZRK Crvena Zvezda
Zvezda Spono 019
ZRK Crvena Zvezda
Zvezda Spono 026
ZRK Crvena Zvezda

IN OTHER MATCHES

SPONO Eagles (SUI) vs ZRK Crvena Zvezda (SRB) 23:37 (10:15)

Molde Elite (NOR) vs Skara HF (SWE) 27:24 (15:11)

LC Brühl Handball (SUI) vs GC Amicitia Zürich (SUI) 23:36 (10:16)

JuRo Unirek VZV (NED) vs Valur (ISL) 30:31 (16:15)

ES Besancon Feminin (FRA) vs DHK Banik Most (CZE) 34:28 (17:17)

IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) 29:28 (13:12)

Armada Praxis Yalikavaspor (TUR) vs HH Elite (DEN) 25:24 (14:11)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

DSC 1470

Photos © Vladimir Markovic (main), Kjell Langmyren (in-text)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250928 Team Esbjerg Storhamar Handball Elite 7 Schmid1
Previous Article Metz stay flawless; Esbjerg and Dortmund celebrate first wins
10A2545
Next Article Easy tickets for Erice and Atzgersdorf; exciting end in Faroe Islands

Latest news

More News