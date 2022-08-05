The 16 teams that lined up to start the M18 EHF EURO 2022 went into the mix on Thursday in Podgorica, Montenegro. Hungary delivered the biggest upset of the day, taking a 35:32 win against reigning champions Germany.

Across the board, four players scored in double digits and 10 scored at least eight goals, with the first matches of the preliminary round producing 497 goals, or an average of 62.1 goals per game.

Tamás Kovács (15 goals) and Kirstóf Csörgo (12 goals) combined for 27 goals, as Hungary won against the reigning champions and the most decorated team in history of the competition, Germany

in the highest-scoring game of the competition since the final between France in Croatia in 2018, when 78 goals were scored, Spain secured a 41:33 win against France

left back Óli Mittun, who scored 28 goals for the Faroe Islands at the M20 EHF EURO last month, had a 17-goal outing against Sweden, but could not prevent a 29:32 loss for his side

Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Rema shone with 12 saves in his team’s win, 31:24, against hosts Montenegro

with a 38:25 win against Poland, Iceland secured their biggest-ever win at the M18 EHF EURO — two goals more than their previous record, against Estonia in their maiden tournament in 2014

Favourites concede points on first day

Two of the three medallists in last year’s tournament, the M19 EHF EURO, which replaced the previous edition of the M18 EHF EURO due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sealed wins as they started this year’s competition. Runners-up Croatia clinched a 35:31 win against Italy, while bronze medallists Spain took a clear and emphatic 41:33 win against France.

After taking the bronze medal at the M20 EHF EURO 2022 last month, Serbia seem to be on the up. While they might have boasted a three-goal lead late in the game and may have been able to win, they still took a point against Denmark, in another surprise produced on the first day of competition.