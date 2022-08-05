Seven teams hope for glory in Latvia

The handball summer full of Younger Age Category events is in full flow. One of the tournaments starting next week is the M18 EHF Championship 2022 in Latvia.

With similar events running at the same time in Israel and Romania, the tournament in Latvia features seven teams, who enter the preliminary round in Riga on Monday 8 August:

group A: North Macedonia, Latvia, Türkiye, Kosovo

group B: Switzerland, Luxembourg, Belgium

The group phase will be contested on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. The two best-ranked teams from both groups advance to the semi-finals on Saturday 13 August, with the medal matches scheduled for Sunday 14 August.

The winners of the tournament not only celebrate a trophy, but promotion to the M20 EHF EURO 2024 as well as a place at the M19 World Championship 2023.

All matches of the M18 EHF Championship 2022 in Latvia will be streamed live on EHFTV.

photo © 2021 Anze Malovrh | kolektiff