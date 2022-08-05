Eight teams in trophy race in Romania

Plenty of Younger Age Category action awaits in the coming week, with no less than three M18 EHF Championships taking place — the first in Israel, the second in Latvia and the third in Romania.

The M18 EHF Championship in Romania will feature eight teams, with the championship winners not only earning the trophy but also promotion to the M20 EHF EURO 2024 and a place at the M19 World Championship 2023.

The championship starts with the preliminary round on Monday 8 August:

group A: Austria, Slovakia, Ukraine, Estonia

group B: Romania, Finland, Great Britain, Moldova

The preliminary round will be played on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Following a rest day, the semi-finals and cross-matches will take place on Saturday. The finals and last placement games will be held on Sunday 14 August.

All matches will be streamed live on EHFTV.