M18 EHF EURO final tournament line-up complete
The 24 teams set to play the Men's 18 EHF EURO 2024 are now decided, with 10 teams progressing from this weekend's qualification tournaments to join the 14 pre-qualified sides.
Several teams will make their comeback in the competition after several years, including Greece and Ukraine, who both return after a 27-year break. Their last appearances in the M18 EHF EURO were in 1997.
The qualified teams join hosts Montenegro, as well as defending champions Spain, Sweden, Germany, Croatia, Denmark, Iceland, Hungary, Slovenia, Portugal, Norway, France, Serbia, and the Faroe Islands in the final tournament.