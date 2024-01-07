20240107

M18 EHF EURO final tournament line-up complete

EHF / Joanne Harris
07 January 2024, 21:20

The 24 teams set to play the Men's 18 EHF EURO 2024 are now decided, with 10 teams progressing from this weekend's qualification tournaments to join the 14 pre-qualified sides.

Several teams will make their comeback in the competition after several years, including Greece and Ukraine, who both return after a 27-year break. Their last appearances in the M18 EHF EURO were in 1997. 

The qualified teams join hosts Montenegro, as well as defending champions Spain, Sweden, Germany, Croatia, Denmark, Iceland, Hungary, Slovenia, Portugal, Norway, France, Serbia, and the Faroe Islands in the final tournament.

  • Greece, Switzerland, Poland, Czechia and Austria all progressed unbeaten to the final tournament; Greece with two wins and a draw and the other teams with three wins
  • they will be joined by Italy, North Macedonia, Israel, Ukraine, and Romania
  • the last games for Israel and Romania were key and both progressed on goal difference after draws with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Latvia respectively
  • Ukraine and Türkiye also drew in their last game, thanks to Sadik Emre Herseklioglu's buzzer-beater - meaning Ukraine progressed ahead of Estonia 
  • Latvian left back Leonards Valkovskis and Czechia right back Dominik Skopar were the top scorers, each netting 24 times. Skopar scored 11 goals in Czechia's 48:40 victory against Estonia
  • Romania were the highest-scoring team, netting 119 goals in just three matches - but Czechia scored the most in a single match, against Estonia

Italy's win denies Lithuania final tournament spot

The closest of the five groups proved to be group A, played in Italy, where all four teams emerged with at least one victory in the qualification tournament. Going into the final match, Italy had not secured a victory, while Lithuania knew a win would see them progress ahead of the Netherlands.

And for a while it looked as though the Lithuanians would do it. They were first to score and after a strong finish to the first half, led 19:16. Early in the second half Lithuania even extended the lead to 22:18, but Italy responded and drew level at 24:24. A 3:0 run for Lithuania took them back ahead, but three goals in a row from left back Simone Giambartolomei gave Italy the lead again. The hosts hung on for the rest of the game, eventually winning 35:33. 

As Italy had drawn with Greece in the first round, the win gave them a place in the final tournament - their third appearance, and the third appearance in a row - and denied Lithuania a debut at this level.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240107 M18 EURO QT 13
Czech Handball Federation
20240107 M18 EURO QT 12
Czech Handball Federation
20240107 M18 EURO QT 11
Alexander Solc
20240107 M18 EURO QT 10
Alexander Solc
20240107 M18 EURO QT 9
Alexander Solc
20240107 M18 EURO QT 8
Macedonian Handball Federation
20240107 M18 EURO QT 7
Macedonian Handball Federation
20240107 M18 EURO QT 6
Macedonian Handball Federation
20240107 M18 EURO QT 5
Marcin Gadomski
20240107 M18 EURO QT 4
Marcin Gadomski
20240107 M18 EURO QT 3
Luigi Canu
20240107 M18 EURO QT 2
Luigi Canu
20240107 M18 EURO QT 14
Luigi Canu

Overall rankings

The teams qualified for the M18 EHF EURO from the qualification tournaments by finishing first or second are:
Austria, Czechia, Greece, Israel, Italy, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Switzerland and Ukraine

The teams qualified for the M18 EHF Championship I, ranked third and the three best fourth-placed teams, are:
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Slovakia, Türkiye 

The teams qualified for the M18 EHF Championship II are:
Kosovo, Luxembourg

Main photo © Luigi Canu

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240107 Metz Viper 0239
Previous Article Lekic salvages draw for FTC; Metz extend winning run
20240108 Arena For Blog
Next Article Live blog: Preparations for Men's EHF EURO in full swing

Latest news

More News