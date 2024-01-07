Late surge helps Vac to snatch point against Podravka

The opening round of the EHF European League Women group stage finished with four matches played on Sunday.

With a strong finish, Praktiker-Vac salvaged a draw against HC Podravka Vegeta, while Neptunes Nantes, the inaugural winners of the tournament back in 2021, took a confident win against HSG Bensheim/Auerbach. In the other two matches, H.C.Dunarea Braila and Sola HK claimed two points.