20240107 Vac Podravka 18
EHF European League

Late surge helps Vac to snatch point against Podravka

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
07 January 2024, 12:00

The opening round of the EHF European League Women group stage finished with four matches played on Sunday.

With a strong finish, Praktiker-Vac salvaged a draw against HC Podravka Vegeta, while Neptunes Nantes, the inaugural winners of the tournament back in 2021, took a confident win against HSG Bensheim/Auerbach. In the other two matches, H.C.Dunarea Braila and Sola HK claimed two points.

  • at Vac, Podravka led by seven goals in the 53th minute, but the home side came back with an impressive 7:0 run to draw level
  • with three 2023 IHF Women's World Championship winners in their squad, Nantes proved too strong for the debutants, HSG Bensheim/Auerbach, winning by 12 goals
  • a solid second-half performance lifted H.C.Dunarea Braila to a six-goal win against Chambray Touraine Handball
  • good defence and good goalkeeping helped Sola KH defeat Costa del Sol Malaga in Spain

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

GROUP A

Praktiker-Vac (HUN) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) 28:28 (12:13)

The first half of this encounter was quite balanced, as no team could pull clear, but six goals from Tina Barisic lifted Podravka to a one-goal lead after 30 minutes. However, after the break, the visitors were more dominant, punishing their rivals for mistakes and gradually increased the gap to 28:21 with seven minutes to go. But Barisic, a top scorer of the game with nine goals, received a red card midway through the second half, and goalkeeper Lucija Besen, who had recorded 14 saves, was substituted. Without them, the Croatian team gave up their advantage, and Vac scored seven unanswered goals to surprisingly snatch a point, as Csenge Kucsora and Fanny Tyiskov-Helembai became their best scorers with seven goals.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

GROUP B

H.C.Dunarea Braila (ROU) vs Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) 27:21 (11:11)

At Braila, Chambray were a superior side for much of the first half, as Laura Van der Heijden scored all her four goals in the match before the break. The visitors led 9:6 after 19 minutes, but then Braila improved their defence and managed to drew level by half-time. In the second half, the Romanian team were dominant, as Kira Trusova boasted a 41 per cent save rate, and Maria Kanaval was their top scorer with six goals.  Following this win, Braila take the second position in group B, as they have a slightly worse goal difference than Thüringer HC, who beat Lokomotiva with nearly the same score, 28:21. 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Deba Quote
The game was really fast and I think we were both really challenging each other until we couldn’t score anymore. I think we need to be better at scoring and at defending
around the player.
Melvine Deba
Right wing, Chambray Touraine
Zikavic Quote
We are really happy, but this is just the first game, it’s a long group stage so it’s good to start a new year with a victory and we just need to keep going like this.
Jelena Zivkovic
Right back, HC Dunărea Brăila

Neptunes Nantes (FRA) vs HSG Bensheim/Auerbach (GER) 39:27 (19:12)

Seen as strong favourites in their opening group match, Nantes cruised to a confident win against their German rivals, who are playing their maiden season in European club competitions. The French side showed their attacking power, almost hitting a 40-goal mark, and the trio of 2023 world champions made a big contribution, as Tamara Horacek, Onacia Ondono and Lena Grandveau combined for 14 goals. Goalkeeper, Floriane Andre also played a big role, saving 15 shots for a 38 per cent efficiency, and the game was decided long before the final buzzer.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

GROUP D

Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP) vs Sola HK (NOR) 22:26 (13:15)

Sola started the group stage in the best possible way, with a successful trip to Spain and beating Malaga. Camilla Herrem and Kristina Novak, who won silver with Norway at the 2023 IHF Women's World Championship in December, put the visitors in front 2:0, and from then on the Spanish team were unable to draw level even a single time the rest of the match. Sola were constantly in front, but mostly by just a few goals, so Malaga harboured hopes for a comeback. However, the Nordic team could rely on a solid defence, and their goalkeeper Rikke Granlund made 12 saves, while he goalkeepr for Malaga only combined for five saves – and Sola ultimately clinched a victory.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

315A8440
Sorin Pană
315A8009
Sorin Pană
315A7687
Sorin Pană
315A7039
Sorin Pană
20240107193738 IMG 8356
Alejandro González Amador
20240107203548 IMG 9600
Alejandro González Amador
Neptunesnantes Thomascavigneaux 2Èmemt DSC05010
Thomas CAVIGNEAUX
Neptunesnantes Thomascavigneaux EHF 1Ermt DSC04813
Thomas CAVIGNEAUX
Neptunesnantes Théobrachu EHF1 Neptunes Hand 1Èrem 6
Thomas CAVIGNEAUX
20240107 Vac Podravka 30
Gábor Lakatos
20240107 Vac Podravka 18
Gábor Lakatos
20240107 Vac Podravka 21 (1)
Gábor Lakatos
20240107193423 IMG 8194
Alejandro González Amador
20240107 Team News 7
Previous Article Teams test form in pre-EURO friendly games
IMGL1082
Next Article SUMMARY: Thrilling draw in MOTW; Metz win six in a row

Latest news

More News