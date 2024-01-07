EHF European League
Late surge helps Vac to snatch point against Podravka
The opening round of the EHF European League Women group stage finished with four matches played on Sunday.
With a strong finish, Praktiker-Vac salvaged a draw against HC Podravka Vegeta, while Neptunes Nantes, the inaugural winners of the tournament back in 2021, took a confident win against HSG Bensheim/Auerbach. In the other two matches, H.C.Dunarea Braila and Sola HK claimed two points.
The game was really fast and I think we were both really challenging each other until we couldn’t score anymore. I think we need to be better at scoring and at defending
around the player.
We are really happy, but this is just the first game, it’s a long group stage so it’s good to start a new year with a victory and we just need to keep going like this.