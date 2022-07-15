13:47

We have reached half-time in our first two matches this afternoon. Hungary lead 19:16 against Germany, while Montenegro enjoy a 16:14 advantage against Poland.

12:56

While the M20 EHF EURO 2022 is underway in Portugal, the M20 EHF Championship 2 in Bulgaria is set to begin on Saturday, with 10 teams vying for the title.

M20 EHF Championship 1 concluded last Sunday, with Czech Republic claiming the trophy after defeating Austria in the final, 32:26. The Netherlands took bronze by beating Finland 42:32 in the 3/4 placement match.

Now another 10 teams have the chance for glory. Read the preview of the M20 EHF Championship 2 here.

12:41

We are approaching the start of the on-court action in Portugal, with the first games of the day set to begin at 13:00 CEST.

Alongside the semi-finals, six cross-matches in the placement rounds to determine fifth position down to 16th will take place.

The full schedule for today's cross-matches:

Cross matches 5–8:

13:00 CEST Germany vs Hungary

15:30 CEST Denmark vs France

Cross matches 9–12

18:00 CEST Slovenia vs Iceland

20:30 CEST Italy vs Faroe Islands

Cross matches 13–16

13:00 CEST Poland vs Montenegro

15:30 CEST Croatia vs Norway

12:27

Your viewing of the big finals weekend just got even better: Those watching the M20 EHF EURO 2022 semi-finals and finals this weekend will be able to enjoy the additional benefit of English commentary on the EHFTV stream.

While all matches are streamed live on EHFTV, there are some geo-restrictions for places where games will be shown elsewhere. See where you can watch below!

12:13

It is not only an exciting weekend ahead to find the M20 EHF EURO 2022 champions, but a potentially momentous one with the chance for some big history, as only one of the semi-finalist teams has won the title in this competition before: Spain.

Spain were the victors in 2012 and 2016. In between that, they placed third in 2014 before missing the semi-finals at the 2018 edition. The 2020 event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sweden, Serbia and Portugal therefore all have the chance to become the first generation from their countries to bring the M20 EHF EURO trophy home.

Both Spain and Sweden have won the Junior World Championship before, which this generation will play next summer. That means that if Portugal or Serbia take the title, it will be the very first for their country in this age category across all major competitions.

11:59

Can Portugal complete the miracle on home soil and take their first title in the M20 EHF EURO? The hosts have never raised the trophy, but fought for it once, back in 2010.

The home side's chances are surely helped by their high-scoring back duo — and brothers — Francisco and Martim Mota da Costa. Francisco is the top scorer of the M20 EHF EURO 2022 ahead of the last matches, while his brother rounds out the top 10 players, sitting in joint seventh position with Iceland's Andri Már Rúnarsson.

Another familiar name on this top scorer list is Mitja Janc, whose older brother, Blaz, is also well known for his scoring prowess.

Yesterday we got to know the Mota da Costa brothers better in a special feature — read it here.

Kiko Costa is ruling the Top Scorer game so far 🇵🇹 😎

Can he lead Portugal to the final? 🤩🚀 #followthefuture pic.twitter.com/k0UxcF0pOW — Home of Handball (@HomeofHandball) July 14, 2022

11:40

It is not only the M20 EHF EURO 2022 lighting up courts across Europe this weekend — we also have plenty of action on the sand!

A total of eight European Beach Tour tournaments are coming up, in eight different countries. Learn more about the ebt here.

We have no less than 8 EBT tournaments this weekend. 🗺

🇵🇱 VIII Bielesko Charitiy BH Tour

🇵🇹 Paredes Handball CUP'22

🇪🇸 ARENA 1000 Almería

🇩🇪 Herrenhauser Beachcup 2022

🇬🇷 Gartzonikas - Preveza BH 2022

🇸🇰 AS Trecín BH Cup 2022

🇷🇸 APA Beach Tournament 2022

🇮🇹 AS Trecín BH Cup 2022 pic.twitter.com/LAqDlSKEFS — Home of Handball (@HomeofHandball) July 14, 2022

11:18

On yesterday's day off from matches, the top of the crop from the M20 EHF EURO 2022 — those who received Player of the Match awards — participated in a workshop with former Spain and Barça wing Victor Tomas as part of the Respect Your Talent.

We have already heard from Tomas with his perspective on the importance of the RYT programme, and today we hear from the players. Read all about it below!