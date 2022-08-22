New names, same ambitions in Brest

In the 2022 summer, several key players left Brest, but talented others have joined. The team may not look as shiny as it once did, but the quality is there and the objectives remain high.

Main facts

this season will be Brest’s sixth in the EHF Champions League: their best result was runners-up in 2020/21

Brest reached the quarter-finals in 2021/22, where they lost to Györi Audi ETO KC

new signings include goalkeeper Julie Foggea, centre back Itana Grbic, and line player Tatjana Brnovic

Danish goalkeeper Sandra Toft (Györ) and French left back Kalidiatou Niakaté (CSM Bucuresti) are among the players that have left

coach Pablo Morel will be on the bench for the second season, after taking over last summer

Most important question: Can Brest compete for the EHF FINAL4 again?

Brest have made it to the EHF FINAL4 once – in 2021, led by stars like Sandra Toft, Cléopâtre Darleux, Ana Gros, and Isabelle Gulldén. Without a similar star-studded line-up, Brest have the same ambition for 2022/23, after a rather disappointing last season.

“We were very bothered by several injuries,” Coralie Lassource says, looking back to last season.

The club has reinforced the squad on various positions this summer.

So, maybe many big names are gone, but Brest have got plenty of quality on the court and also many different tactical options to surprise their opponents. Backed by their fans on home games, Brest look like they could book another trip to Budapest again this season.

Under the spotlight: Djurdjina Jaukovic

The Montenegrin left back’s injury dealt a blow to Brest’s hopes last year. One month into the season, Jaukovic suffered a knee injury that kept her out for the rest of the season. Brest, already short-handed, lacked rotation and power in the back court, leading to a rather moderate season.

With Jaukovic back at full strength, and with two Montenegrin compatriots joining the club, the 25-year-old back looks happier than ever. When her enthusiasm and her hunger become visible on the court, it could help Brest reach for new heights in Europe.

How they rate themselves

The final in 2021 was great, but Brest’s ambitions are even higher: “We want to win the EHF Champions League in the next few years and in order to do so, we have to be ambitious every year, to try and go as far as possible in the competition,” says head coach Pablo Morel.

The group phase will be an indicator of Brest’s status in the competition, as recent champions like titleholders Vipers Kristiansand and CSM Bucuresti are among the opponents.

“All matches will be intense,” says Coralie Lassource, but she is aware Brest have to win the big games in order to be able to win the EHF Champions League.

Did you know?

There is something about Brest and Montenegro. Djurdjina Jaukovic joined the French club in 2020, two of her former teammates are now joining her: centre back Itana Grbic, who arrives from FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, and line player Tatjana Brnovic, who is coming on loan from Rostov-Don.

Brest’s roster mainly consists of French players, but Montenegro is second on the list and no team in the EHF Champions League, apart from Buducnost, have more.

What the numbers say

Four years after their EHF Champions League debut, Brest reached the final, in 2021. Last season, the quarter-finals marked the final destination.

Brest’s club president has set a three-year deadline for the club to win the EHF Champions League – which would be the first for a French women’s team.

Arrivals and departures

Arrivals: Julie Foggea (Rapid Bucuresti, ROU), Petra Marinovic (Brest youth, FRA), Estel Memana (Chambray Touraine, FRA), Elisa Técher (Fleury Loiret, FRA), Itana Grbic (FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, HUN), Merel Freriks (Borussia Dortmund, GER), Tatjana Brnovic (Rostov-Don, RUS – on loan)

Departures: Sandra Toft (Györi Audi ETO KC, HUN), Agathe Quiniou (Chambray Touraine, FRA), Kalidiatou Niakaté (CSM Bucuresti, ROU), Tonje Løseth (Odense Håndbold, DEN), Sladjana Pop-Lazic (retired), Amandine Lagattu (Taulé-Carantec, FRA).

Past achievements

EHF Champions League:

Participations (including 2022/23 season): 6

Final (1): 2020/21

Quarter-finals (2): 2019/20*, 2021/22

Main round (1): 2018/19

Group Matches (1): 2017/18

* 2019/20 season not played to a finish due to Covid-19 pandemic

Other

EHF Cup: Quarter-finals 2016/17

French league: 2 titles (2012, 2021)

French cup: 3 titles (2016, 2018, 2021)