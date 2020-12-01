Magdeburg back on winning track

Nexe was not able to win over Magdeburg for the fifth time. The German team, who has had some setbacks both in EHF European League and Bundesliga, performed well tonight. Thanks to Jannick Green’s saves and a high shot-efficiency rate, the guests did not leave anything to chance.

The home team had a great start of the season, but since then they have not been to find the recipe for success in European matches. With a few players not 100% due to injuries, it is hard for Nexe to fight against top level clubs.

Group C

RK Nexe (CRO) - SC Magdeburg (GER) 24:32 (8:15)

it was a goal for goal game for first ten minutes

Magdeburg broke away with a 5-0 run and were in big lead for the rest of the match

a great exhibition from Jannick Green in the first half, Magdeburg’s goalkeeper had a 50% save ratio

Nexe performed better in the second half; at half-time, Nexe had 40% scoring efficiency, by the end it raised to 55%; Magdeburg had a 70% scoring efficiency for the match

Janko Kevic had a good night with seven goals for the home team

The efficient German team

Magdeburg did not give any chance to Nexe tonight as they needed a win. It was a bad week for the German side, and securing two points will boost their confidence. At tonight’s match almost every player scored but three players stood out. Having a great day at the goal, Jannick Green was the reason why Magdeburg broke away. His saves were accompanied by 12 players scoring in total. The top scorers are Zeljko Musa and Lukas Mertens, both scoring five.