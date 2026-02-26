Magdeburg drop their first point, Sporting stun Aalborg in MOTW

Magdeburg drop their first point, Sporting stun Aalborg in MOTW

26 February 2026, 22:50

Four teams might already have secured their quarter-finals berths before the start of round 12, but this evening of Machineseeker EHF Champions League still had plenty to offer, as many tickets were still at stake. In group A, leaders Füchse Berlin suffered their first home loss of the season against Kielce (31:33) while Sporting enjoyed the comeback of the evening to take the upper hand on Aalborg (35:33) after trailing for 50 minutes. In group B, Magdeburg remain leaders after saving a point in Plock (29:29), while Barça close in, thanks to their large win against Zagreb (46:26). Paris have now secured their play-offs spot, thanks to their narrow home win against Szeged (29:28).

  • Kielce handed Berlin their second defeat of the season (33:31), despite Mathias Gidsel netting 10 times
  • in a thrilling Match of the Week, Sporting took the better on Aalborg (35;33) after being down by five at the start of the second half
  • thanks to his nine goals, Sporting’s Martim Costa was elected Player of the Match
  • Barça enjoyed their biggest win of the season at home against Zagreb (46:26), as every court player but Djordje Cikuša and Antonio Bazán scored at least one goal
  • as a consequence, Zagreb can no longer hope for a play-offs berth, just like Eurofarm Pelister in group B
  • Paris defeated Szeged on home court (29:28) securing their play-offs ticket
  • Plock fell short of handing Magdeburg their first defeat of the season, only taking one point after drawing (29:29)
  • the Polish side has now secured its third place in the group, as they are now five points ahead of Szeged and Paris

GROUP A

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Industria Kielce (POL) 31:33 (13:15)

H2H: 3‑1‑2
Top scorers: Mathias Gidsel (Füchse Berlin) 10; Szymon Sićko (Kielce) 6

Although both teams had already secured their spots in the knock‑out phase — Füchse in the quarter‑finals and Kielce in the play‑offs — neither side was willing to give up points. After 20 balanced minutes, with both defences dictating the rhythm, Industria finished the first half stronger. Saves from Klemen Ferlin and perfect efficiency from line player Theo Monar helped the Polish side move ahead by three, before Berlin reduced the gap to two at the buzzer. With a more aggressive defensive approach and Mathias Gidsel reaching 10 goals, Berlin came back and even took the lead with less than four minutes left. However, in the final moments Ferlin produced a decisive save and Szymon Sicko scored the winning goal entering the last minute, handing Füchse only their second defeat of the season.

20260226 Fuechse Kielce Marsenic Quote
We are very disappointed. We really wanted to win this game, but our performance wasn't good enough today. Our mentality was right, but such an experienced team as Kielce punishes our mistakes ice-cold. We win and lose together as a team.
Mijajlo Marsenić, line player of Füchse Berlin
20260226 Fuechse Kielce Celebration 3
We feel really great. As expected it was a really tough match against one oft he best teams in the world. So we were fighting till the end and finally won. The defense against Gidsel was the key.
Arkadiusz Moryto, right wing of Industria Kielce

MOTW: Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) 35:33 (14:19)

H2H: 1‑0‑1
Top scorers: Francisco Costa (Sporting) 10; Thomas Arnoldsen (Aalborg) 9
POTM: Martim Costa (Sporting)

Aalborg started strongly, with Mads Hoxer scoring three early goals to help the Danish side build a four‑goal lead within the opening seven minutes. Sporting reacted through Francisco Costa, but Aalborg maintained control, with Kristian Bjørnsen and Thomas Arnoldsen contributing five goals each to establish a five‑goal advantage at the break. The momentum shifted after half‑time as the Costa brothers took charge, gradually reducing the gap and bringing Sporting back within one. The hosts eventually claimed their first lead entering the final 10 minutes, setting up a tense finish. In the decisive closing moments, Aalborg were unable to find a way through, while Diogo Branquinho scored twice to secure two important home points for Sporting.

Jpm 2026026 176
An amazing game from the whole team and an amazing atmosphere. It was a tough match. We needed to prove that we are a good team and we did an amazing job after the break. We were playing against one of the best teams in the world, so we are really happy about this win.
Martim Costa, left back of Sporting CP
Jpm 2026026 66
Tough game, tough atmosphere. We played really well in the first half but had more problems scoring in the second half. It’s always hard to win in Lisbon. This Champions League is very tough, there are many strong teams and we always try to do our best.
Sander Sagosen, left back of Aalborg Håndbold

GROUP B

Orlen Wisła Płock (POL) vs SC Magdeburg (GER) 29:29 (14:12)

H2H: 1‑2‑8
Top scorers: Sergei Kosorotov (Płock) 7; Mattias Musche, Albin Lagergren (Magdeburg) 5

Wearing special pink jerseys, Orlen Wisła Płock delivered a strong first‑half performance against the defending EHF Champions League champions. Sergei Kosorotov scored on his first five attempts, helping the hosts keep pace with Magdeburg’s rhythm. Płock’s compact defence conceded only 12 goals in the opening 30 minutes, and a three‑goal run late in the half gave them a 14:12 lead at the break.
The momentum continued after half‑time as Płock extended their advantage to six goals, raising the prospect of handing Magdeburg their first defeat of the season. The German champions, however, responded gradually. Gisli Kristjánsson led the comeback, scoring Magdeburg’s final three goals, including the equaliser 15 seconds before the buzzer. The draw preserves Magdeburg’s unbeaten record, while Płock become the first team this season to take a point from the titleholders.

Paris Saint‑Germain (FRA) vs OTP Bank – PICK Szeged (HUN) 29:28 (14:15)

H2H: 9‑1‑5
Top scorers: Elohim Prandi (Paris) 8; Sebastian Frimmel (Szeged) 8

Paris Saint‑Germain delivered a strong attacking start, with Elohim Prandi leading the way as the hosts built a five‑goal advantage in the opening quarter. Szeged responded after a timeout, producing a 7:1 run that turned the match around, with Janus Smárason scoring his first goal to give the visitors the lead. Roland Mikler added eight first‑half saves as Szeged moved ahead by three before the break. Paris regained control in the second half, with Prandi and Kamil Syprzak repeatedly breaking through the Szeged defence. The Hungarian side stayed close and even had a chance to equalise in the final minute, but Jannick Green produced his 11th save to secure the two points for PSG.

LVP 7152
I'm very pleased with the team's mindset tonight. We stayed united and stuck together throughout the game. We're happy to have secured the qualification. I was a bit disappointed with the brief lapse in concentration before the half-time, but we were able to regroup and refocus to make sure we got the job done.
Stefan Madsen, head coach of Paris Saint-Germain Handball
LV1 4080
I'm proud of the team today. We showed good team spirit in difficult moments, we delivered a good fight and had the opportunity to get a draw. The fact that we have the head to head advantage after losing by one goal here might make a big difference at the end of the this group phase.
Michael Apelgren, head coach of OTP BANK - Pick Szeged

Barça (ESP) vs HC Zagreb (CRO) 46:26 (25:13)

H2H: 27‑1‑1
Top scorers: Aleix Gómez, Petar Cikuša (Barça) 7; Giorgi Tskhovrebadze, Filip Glavaš (Zagreb) 5

Barça took control early and never looked back. After only eight minutes, the hosts were already seven goals ahead as Zagreb committed multiple turnovers that led to fast‑break opportunities. The gap grew to 12 goals before the break, driven by the wing duo of Daniel Fernández and Aleix Gómez, who combined for 13 first‑half goals. The second half followed the same pattern, with Barça maintaining full control and extending their advantage to a maximum of 21 goals in the 51st minute. 

2026 02 26 Fcbhandbolvszagreb 173
I’m very happy with the win, and I think once again today we showed that every match matters to us. This is the path we have to keep going. We’re Barça: we always want to win, we’re always hungry.
Blaž Janc, right wing of Barça
2026 02 26 Fcbhandbolvszagreb 111
In this season, we are not ready to play against teams like Barcelona or Magdeburg, there are some very good teams here, but I'm sure that Zagreb soon will be again in a position to play against the teams with high level quality.
Boris Dvoršek, head coach of HC Zagreb

