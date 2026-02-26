Magdeburg drop their first point, Sporting stun Aalborg in MOTW

GROUP A

H2H: 3‑1‑2

Top scorers: Mathias Gidsel (Füchse Berlin) 10; Szymon Sićko (Kielce) 6

Although both teams had already secured their spots in the knock‑out phase — Füchse in the quarter‑finals and Kielce in the play‑offs — neither side was willing to give up points. After 20 balanced minutes, with both defences dictating the rhythm, Industria finished the first half stronger. Saves from Klemen Ferlin and perfect efficiency from line player Theo Monar helped the Polish side move ahead by three, before Berlin reduced the gap to two at the buzzer. With a more aggressive defensive approach and Mathias Gidsel reaching 10 goals, Berlin came back and even took the lead with less than four minutes left. However, in the final moments Ferlin produced a decisive save and Szymon Sicko scored the winning goal entering the last minute, handing Füchse only their second defeat of the season.