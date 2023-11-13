Magdeburg host GOG in MOTW and Kiel meet Aalborg in round 7
After a two-week national team break, the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 gets back on track this week with an interesting round 7, which marks the halfway point of the group phase.
In group A, leaders THW Kiel host third-ranked Aalborg Håndbold, welcoming back their former goalkeeper Niklas Landin. In group B, defending EHF Champions League winners SC Magdeburg, who have just won the IHF Super Globe for a third straight time, host the MOTW against Danish side GOG in a duel between the third-ranked sides behind group leaders Barça and Telekom Veszprém HC.
GROUP A
Kolstad Handball (NOR) vs Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA)
Wednesday 15 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- after six rounds, Paris Saint-Germain are second in the group with eight points, while Kolstad are fifth with six points
- both clubs suffered a defeat in the last round: Paris at home against Kiel (34:28), Kolstad in Aalborg (27:25)
- Kolstad centre back Snder Sagosen plays against his former club
- with 42 goals, Paris’ Kamil Syprzak leads the top scorer standings
- the two teams have never played against each other in European competitions
- last weekend, both teams had comprehensive wins in their domestic leagues: PSG beat Dijon 40:32; Kolstad defeated Nærbø 28:21
I am really looking forward to the game against PSG, always nice and fun to see old teammates. It will be a tough game against a very good team. Fortunately, we have a sold-out Trondheim Spektrum behind us. We will give everything and hope we can continue the good trend at home.
THW Kiel (GER) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN)
Thursday 16 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Kiel are leaders of group A with 10 points, while Aalborg are third with seven points after six rounds
- both teams came out victorious in round 6: Kiel in Paris (34:28), Aalborg against Kolstad (27:25)
- goalkeeper Niklas Landin, who now plays for Aalborg, is set to meet Kiel, whose jersey he wore for eight seasons
- both teams have scored almost the same number of goals so far: 187 for Kiel, 186 for Aalborg
- Kiel won seven of the teams’ 10 previous duels; Aalborg won once; two duels ended in a draw
- last weekend, Kiel won 31:25 at Rhein-Neckar Löwen in the Bundesliga, while Aalborg remained undefeated in the Danish league after beating Bjerringbro-Silkeborg 34:28
HC Zagreb (CRO) vs Industria Kielce (POL)
Thursday 16 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- before round 7, Kielce are fourth in the group with seven points, while Zagreb are two places further down with five points
- while Kielce took the points in Pelister in round 6 (24:21), Zagreb suffered a one-goal defeat in Szeged (27:26)
- Zagreb have conceded the fewest goals of all 16 teams in the group phase: 160
- Zagreb and Kielce played each other only twice before: the Polish side won both duels in he 2016/17 season (26:23, 29:25)
- Kielce’s Arkadiusz Moryto has extended his contract to 2027, while Elliot Stenmalm moved to Ystad last week
- Zagreb won their domestic confrontation against Sesvete (29:25); Kielce finished fourth in the Super Globe after defeats against Magdeburg in the semi-final and Barça in the third-place match
OTP Bank - Pick Szeged (HUN) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD)
Thursday 16 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Szeged are currently seventh of group A with five points, while Pelister remain last without points
- Szeged had their second win of the season in round 6 against Zagreb (27:26); Pelister lost against Kielce (24:21)
- Pelister have scored the lowest number of goals in the group phase: 130
- Szeged’s Mario Sostaric is the only player across both teams in the top 10 of the top scorers list, with 35 goals
- the two teams have never played against each other in a European competition
- last weekend, Szeged lost to Veszprém 30:25 in the top match of the Hungarian league; Pelister came out victorious of their domestic game against Golden Art (39:16)
GROUP B
Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN)
Wednesday 15 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Celje are bottom of the group, waiting for their first point – the Slovenian record champions lost their previous match 30:25 at Plock
- Veszprém were the first team to beat Barça in this season (41:36), as they became the first team to win at Palau Blaugrana since Kielce did so in November 2021
- Veszprém right wing Gasper Marguc will face his former club Celje
- the teams have duelled 16 times so far; Celje’s only victory dates back to 2007
- Veszprém won the top duel in the Hungarian league 30:25 against Szeged; Celje consolidated their second position in the Slovenian league with a 33:26 win against Krka
Montpellier HB (FRA) vs FC Porto (POR)
Wednesday 15 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- after their 28:25 home defeat against Magdeburg in round 6, Montpellier are ranked sixth with four points
- Porto ended their three-match losing streak by beating GOG 32:31 in round 6 and now have six points on their account
- last season, Montpellier eliminated Porto in the play-offs thanks to a 35:27 win on home ground
- the top scorers of both sides are Scandinavian: Sweden’s Sebastian Karlsson scored 32 times for Montpellier, Denmark’s Nicolaj Christensen 30 times for Porto
- Montpellier won 32:28 at Dunkerque and share the lead with PSG in the French league; Porto lost the top duel in Portugal 26:25 against Sporting, who are now the league leaders
Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs Barça (ESP)
Thursday 16 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- after starting the group phase with five defeats, Plock had their first win in round 6 with a 30:25 against Celje
- Barça’s results have been exactly opposite: after five wins, they were defeated for the first time, by Veszprém (41:36), but still lead the group
- Barça finished third in the Super Globe tournament in Saudi Arabia last week, losing to Füchse Berlin in extra time of the semi-final before beating Kielce 33:30 in the third-place match
- top scorers of the two teams are Dika Mem with 40 goals for Barça and Przemyslaw Krajewski with 26 for Plock
- Plock won only once in six matches against Barça – in 2014
MOTW: SC Magdeburg (GER) vs GOG (DEN)
Thursday 16 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- both teams share third place with eight points, two behind the leading duo of Barça and Veszprém
- Magdeburg started their EHF Champions League title defence with two straight defeats, but have won all their four matches since
- Magdeburg won the Super Globe for a third straight year in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, beating fellow German side Füchse Berlin 34:32 after extra time
- GOG lost 32:31 against Porto in the previous round, after the Danish side squandered a substantial lead
- GOG’s new arrival Aaron Mensing is third on the top scorers list with 39 goals, four more than teammate Emil Madsen; Ómar Ingi Magnússon has netted 30 times for Magdeburg
- the teams also met in the group phase last season, when they both won their home match
- in a rematch of the Danish cup final, GOG beat Skjern 29:26 in the Danish league on Saturday
photos © 2023 Eroll Popova; Sascha Klahn