Magdeburg host GOG in MOTW and Kiel meet Aalborg in round 7

After a two-week national team break, the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 gets back on track this week with an interesting round 7, which marks the halfway point of the group phase.

In group A, leaders THW Kiel host third-ranked Aalborg Håndbold, welcoming back their former goalkeeper Niklas Landin. In group B, defending EHF Champions League winners SC Magdeburg, who have just won the IHF Super Globe for a third straight time, host the MOTW against Danish side GOG in a duel between the third-ranked sides behind group leaders Barça and Telekom Veszprém HC.