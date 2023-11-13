20231113

Magdeburg host GOG in MOTW and Kiel meet Aalborg in round 7

Björn Pazen & Kevin Domas
13 November 2023, 10:30

After a two-week national team break, the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 gets back on track this week with an interesting round 7, which marks the halfway point of the group phase.

In group A, leaders THW Kiel host third-ranked Aalborg Håndbold, welcoming back their former goalkeeper Niklas Landin. In group B, defending EHF Champions League winners SC Magdeburg, who have just won the IHF Super Globe for a third straight time, host the MOTW against Danish side GOG in a duel between the third-ranked sides behind group leaders Barça and Telekom Veszprém HC.

GROUP A

Kolstad Handball (NOR) vs Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA)
Wednesday 15 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • after six rounds, Paris Saint-Germain are second in the group with eight points, while Kolstad are fifth with six points
  • both clubs suffered a defeat in the last round: Paris at home against Kiel (34:28), Kolstad in Aalborg (27:25)
  • Kolstad centre back Snder Sagosen plays against his former club
  • with 42 goals, Paris’ Kamil Syprzak leads the top scorer standings
  • the two teams have never played against each other in European competitions
  • last weekend, both teams had comprehensive wins in their domestic leagues: PSG beat Dijon 40:32; Kolstad defeated Nærbø 28:21
I am really looking forward to the game against PSG, always nice and fun to see old teammates. It will be a tough game against a very good team. Fortunately, we have a sold-out Trondheim Spektrum behind us. We will give everything and hope we can continue the good trend at home.
Sander Sagosen
Centre back, Kolstad Handball

THW Kiel (GER) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN)
Thursday 16 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Kiel are leaders of group A with 10 points, while Aalborg are third with seven points after six rounds
  • both teams came out victorious in round 6: Kiel in Paris (34:28), Aalborg against Kolstad (27:25)
  • goalkeeper Niklas Landin, who now plays for Aalborg, is set to meet Kiel, whose jersey he wore for eight seasons
  • both teams have scored almost the same number of goals so far: 187 for Kiel, 186 for Aalborg
  • Kiel won seven of the teams’ 10 previous duels; Aalborg won once; two duels ended in a draw
  • last weekend, Kiel won 31:25 at Rhein-Neckar Löwen in the Bundesliga, while Aalborg remained undefeated in the Danish league after beating Bjerringbro-Silkeborg 34:28

HC Zagreb (CRO) vs Industria Kielce (POL)
Thursday 16 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • before round 7, Kielce are fourth in the group with seven points, while Zagreb are two places further down with five points
  • while Kielce took the points in Pelister in round 6 (24:21), Zagreb suffered a one-goal defeat in Szeged (27:26)
  • Zagreb have conceded the fewest goals of all 16 teams in the group phase: 160
  • Zagreb and Kielce played each other only twice before: the Polish side won both duels in he 2016/17 season (26:23, 29:25)
  • Kielce’s Arkadiusz Moryto has extended his contract to 2027, while Elliot Stenmalm moved to Ystad last week
  • Zagreb won their domestic confrontation against Sesvete (29:25); Kielce finished fourth in the Super Globe after defeats against Magdeburg in the semi-final and Barça in the third-place match

OTP Bank - Pick Szeged (HUN) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD)
Thursday 16 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Szeged are currently seventh of group A with five points, while Pelister remain last without points
  • Szeged had their second win of the season in round 6 against Zagreb (27:26); Pelister lost against Kielce (24:21)
  • Pelister have scored the lowest number of goals in the group phase: 130
  • Szeged’s Mario Sostaric is the only player across both teams in the top 10 of the top scorers list, with 35 goals
  • the two teams have never played against each other in a European competition
  • last weekend, Szeged lost to Veszprém 30:25 in the top match of the Hungarian league; Pelister came out victorious of their domestic game against Golden Art (39:16)
GROUP B

Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN)
Wednesday 15 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Celje are bottom of the group, waiting for their first point – the Slovenian record champions lost their previous match 30:25 at Plock
  • Veszprém were the first team to beat Barça in this season (41:36), as they became the first team to win at Palau Blaugrana since Kielce did so in November 2021
  • Veszprém right wing Gasper Marguc will face his former club Celje
  • the teams have duelled 16 times so far; Celje’s only victory dates back to 2007
  • Veszprém won the top duel in the Hungarian league 30:25 against Szeged; Celje consolidated their second position in the Slovenian league with a 33:26 win against Krka

Montpellier HB (FRA) vs FC Porto (POR)
Wednesday 15 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • after their 28:25 home defeat against Magdeburg in round 6, Montpellier are ranked sixth with four points
  • Porto ended their three-match losing streak by beating GOG 32:31 in round 6 and now have six points on their account
  • last season, Montpellier eliminated Porto in the play-offs thanks to a 35:27 win on home ground
  • the top scorers of both sides are Scandinavian: Sweden’s Sebastian Karlsson scored 32 times for Montpellier, Denmark’s Nicolaj Christensen 30 times for Porto
  • Montpellier won 32:28 at Dunkerque and share the lead with PSG in the French league; Porto lost the top duel in Portugal 26:25 against Sporting, who are now the league leaders

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs Barça (ESP)
Thursday 16 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • after starting the group phase with five defeats, Plock had their first win in round 6 with a 30:25 against Celje
  • Barça’s results have been exactly opposite: after five wins, they were defeated for the first time, by Veszprém (41:36), but still lead the group
  • Barça finished third in the Super Globe tournament in Saudi Arabia last week, losing to Füchse Berlin in extra time of the semi-final before beating Kielce 33:30 in the third-place match
  • top scorers of the two teams are Dika Mem with 40 goals for Barça and Przemyslaw Krajewski with 26 for Plock
  • Plock won only once in six matches against Barça – in 2014

MOTW: SC Magdeburg (GER) vs GOG (DEN)
Thursday 16 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both teams share third place with eight points, two behind the leading duo of Barça and Veszprém
  • Magdeburg started their EHF Champions League title defence with two straight defeats, but have won all their four matches since
  • Magdeburg won the Super Globe for a third straight year in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, beating fellow German side Füchse Berlin 34:32 after extra time
  • GOG lost 32:31 against Porto in the previous round, after the Danish side squandered a substantial lead
  • GOG’s new arrival Aaron Mensing is third on the top scorers list with 39 goals, four more than teammate Emil Madsen; Ómar Ingi Magnússon has netted 30 times for Magdeburg
  • the teams also met in the group phase last season, when they both won their home match
  • in a rematch of the Danish cup final, GOG beat Skjern 29:26 in the Danish league on Saturday

 

photos © 2023 Eroll Popova; Sascha Klahn

