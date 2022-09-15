Magdeburg seal winning return to Champions League

Plenty of experience, a good defence and a top goalkeeper were the ingredients that helped SC Magdeburg clinch a win in their return to the Champions League after a 17-year hiatus and start their Machineseeker EHF Champions League campaign in victorious style.

GROUP A

CS Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs SC Magdeburg (GER) 28:30 (16:16)

Magdeburg’s last win in the EHF Champions League was against Russian side Chehovski Medvedi, in November 2005, nearly 17 years ago

a 5:1 run from Magdeburg between the 20 th and the 25 th minutes helped the German champions turn the game on its head, after a strong start for Dinamo

goalkepeer Nikola Portner enjoyed a strong outing for Magdeburg, finishing the match with 15 saves for a 38.4% saving efficiency

right back Omar Ingi Magnusson, last season’s Bundesliga top goal scorer, was Magdeburg’s top scorer with seven goals

Dinamo have now only three wins in their last eight Champions League games

Magdeburg’s experience works wonders against Dinamo

For 25 minutes, Dinamo Bucuresti looked as though they were onto something, soaking up pressure and scoring at will, exactly as coach Xavi Pascual instructed his side.

They had previously won six games in the Romanian championship but playing against Magdeburg is a totally different beast and the German side proved why they are a top side in Europe right now.

The German champions marked their return to Europe’s premier competition after 17 years with a win, clinching a superb 30:28 success.

Dinamo failed to match their opponents in the second half, despite bringing in plenty of talent, such as Stanislav Kasparek, Andrii Akimenko and Lazar Kukic, who combined for 13 goals.