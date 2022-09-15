Veszprém secure winning start against PSG

The Hungarian powerhouse confirmed their good home form in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, securing a winning start to the new season, 36:34 against Paris Saint-Germain Handball.

GROUP A

Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA) 36:34 (17:17)

like last season, when they took a 34:31 win, Veszprém started the season with victory over PSG Handball on their home court

Danish center back Rasmus Lauge Schmidt had an outstanding evening, making the difference with 11 goals

After saving two shots in the first half, Vladimir Cupara saved eight in the second, to improve his saving efficiency to 35.7% for the game

in his 22nd season in the top European competition, Nikola Karabatic scored a single goal, to improve his overall tally to 1152 goals, the second-largest number in the competition

the turning point of the game was between the 29th and the 32nd minutes, when Veszprém went on a 3:0 run, spurred by Egyptian right back Yahia Omar

Look what it means to @telekomveszprem to beat @psghand in their #ehfcl season opener, a duel between two of the 🏆 candidates this year!#HandmadeHistory pic.twitter.com/zWEN10KEUV — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) September 15, 2022

New teams, same result

Both Veszprém and Paris Saint-Germain Handball had a busy summer in the transfer market, but the lingering feeling is that the French champions might have taken a step back, losing a crucial player in Mikkel Hansen.

They still display strong credentials in attack as scoring 34 goals against Veszprém is no easy feature for any side.

On the other hand, Veszprém need some time to gel with their new players but boasted 19 goals from two players, Rasmus Lauge Schmidt and Yahia Omar who have played together for a while now.

It is definitely encouraging for coach Momir Ilic, especially as the Hungarian side started the new season exactly like their previous one, with a win against PSG.