Plock fight back to seal victory

Orlen Wisla Plock opened the new Machineseeker EHG Champions League season in memorable style, recording their first Champions League win in nearly three years, 27:23, against FC Porto.

The Polish team's strong start, which had Porto reeling and trying to cut a five-goal gap after only seven minutes, which was the key factor.

GROUP A

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs FC Porto (POR) 27:23 (14:10)

with three goals from right wing Gonzalo Perez Arce, snatched by Plock from Abanca Ademar Leon this summer, the Polish side jumped to an early 6:1 lead that proved unassailable

a 7:3 run in the middle of the second half saw Porto cut the gap to a single goal at 23:22, but Plock saw out the match on top to secure the win

Plock's goalkeeper Kristian Pilipovic had an outstanding second half, and finished the match with 13 saves, for a 36% saving efficiency

Plock started the season with a win for the first time in eight years, stopping a rut which saw the Polish side either draw or lose their maiden game

this was Plock's first win in the Champions League since a 27:24 win against Danish outfit GOG in November 2019

RESULT: Plock make Poland proud with a winning return to the #ehfcl 🌟



➡ @SPRWisla vs @FCPorto 27:23 (14:10)



Gonzalo Pérez with seven goals the leading scorer for the hosts; Diogo Oliveira with five for Porto. #ehfcl #HandmadeHistory pic.twitter.com/SvPGA8YbBo — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) September 15, 2022

Sabate's defense delivers another master class

Plock had tried to return to the Champions League for three years and they really celebrated their comeback in front of their own fans with a strong win that underlined their ambitions and proved their mettle on their home ground.

Hit by a series of injuries just before the start of the season Plock had plenty to offer, especially in defence, as their Spanish coach, Xavi Sabate, who started his fifth season with the Polish side created a strong block that was difficult to break.

On the other side, Porto failed to mount a comeback, as their attacking efficiency crumbled and will now have to rethink their approach, as they meet Veszprém next week.