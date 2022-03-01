Magdeburg take easy win in top clash with Sävehof

SC Magdeburg confirmed their status as the dominating force in group C of the EHF European League Men 2021/22, beating runners-up IK Sävehof 31:25 in round 9 on Tuesday.

The win secures Magdeburg the top spot in the group, with one match remaining.

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs IK Sävehof (SWE) 31:25 (17:13)

Sävehof had an early 6:4 lead but Magdeburg had caught up midway through the first half, mainly thanks to left back Michael Damgaard and saves from goalkeeper Mike Jensen

Magdeburg were slightly more effective in attack (55% vs 50%) as they built a four-goal lead before the break

Magdeburg’s lead was never in danger in the second half and the German side extended their advantage to six goals at the final buzzer

Michael Damgaard led with seven goals for Magdeburg, Felix Möller netted six times for Sävehof

Elias Ellefsen a Skipagotu with his quick-thinking turned up to 11! 🧠 @aek_official #ehfel pic.twitter.com/hIRyDBRy0d — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) March 1, 2022

Magdeburg’s triangle

Magdeburg left not much to discuss after their next victory, which underlined their dominance in group C. While the titleholders showed nice actions and good saves, their success came down to a specific trio leading the team: the triangle of left back, line player and right back Michael Damgaard, Magnus Saugstrup, and Kay Smits. They combined for 18 of their team’s 31 goals.