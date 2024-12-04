Now, four exciting matches await Vlagyimir Golovin’s squad in the main round, with the ultimate goal of reaching the semi-finals. One of the co-hosts’ key players is goalkeeper Zsófi Szemerey.

After the preliminary round, the Metz Handball shot-stopper had the highest save efficiency in the competition at 47.7 per cent, and had made jointly the second-highest number of saves.

Szemerey says the main round was Hungary’s goal before the tournament.

"This is what everyone wanted to achieve,” she says. “Also, everybody wants to play for the national team, and if somebody asked me after the Paris 2024 Olympics Games if this year we can play and be better, I would have said no, but the matches that we played, we performed at the highest level," she adds, talking about the preliminary round.