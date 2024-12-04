France are among Hungary's main round opponents, including Metz teammates such as Chloé Valentini, Laura Flippes and Sarah Bouktit.
"I'm awaiting that and I really like this situation because you are always fighting with the other teams, and if you are playing with your friends against your friends, it means more to me. It's a good situation and I have good feelings about it and I really like it," says Szemerey.
Hungary boast one of the best defences at the Women's EHF EURO 2024, with only 22.6 goals conceded per match on average in the preliminary round, but now, they will face first Montenegro and then France too, who have conceded even fewer goals.
"I think the match against Montenegro will be even tougher because we know that this Montenegrin squad is so hard and they fight a lot on the court. Also, they don't live too far and they will also have their own fans present, but I hope that we can fight with them and win," adds Szemerey.