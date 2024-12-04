Hungary’s Szemerey hopes to continue top form in main round

04 December 2024, 17:00

For the first time since the Women's EHF EURO 2006, Hungary won all three of their preliminary round matches and booked themselves a place in the EHF EURO 2024 main round as the top-ranked team from group A.

Now, four exciting matches await Vlagyimir Golovin’s squad in the main round, with the ultimate goal of reaching the semi-finals. One of the co-hosts’ key players is goalkeeper Zsófi Szemerey.

After the preliminary round, the Metz Handball shot-stopper had the highest save efficiency in the competition at 47.7 per cent, and had made jointly the second-highest number of saves.

Szemerey says the main round was Hungary’s goal before the tournament.

"This is what everyone wanted to achieve,” she says. “Also, everybody wants to play for the national team, and if somebody asked me after the Paris 2024 Olympics Games if this year we can play and be better, I would have said no, but the matches that we played, we performed at the highest level," she adds, talking about the preliminary round.

Playing at the Fönix Arena in Debrecen is one of the highlights of Szemerey’s career and the 30-year-old says the fans have made the experience extra-special.

"I recall the moment before the first match when we were running towards the court and we started to warm up. Oh, my God, I can't even describe what I was feeling,” she remembers.

“That was a very big experience for me and it's very important for us to see how the fans sing before the match and after how they are cheering on for us. We have four matches now again in this arena; I want to win all of them."

Szemerey, Blanka Böde-Bíró and Kinga Janurik form one of the best goalkeeping teams at the EHF EURO. Only Denmark’s Anna Kristensen and Althea Reinhardt have together made more stops so far (50 for the Danes, compared to 47 for the Hungarian trio). All three are over 30 years old and their experience is one of Hungary's most valuable assets.

"We are a tight-knit team and everybody wants to play a lot and everybody wants to express herself, but we don't care who's playing, we want to win and this is the most important thing. Also, we have a very good goalkeeping coach and he's always helping us and we support him. I spoke a lot with them and together with the girls, that connection can help for us," says Szemerey.

Szemerey is also keen to make a point at the EHF EURO, with the hope of getting more playing time after the tournament.

"I'm in a hard situation now because I don't play too much for my club and I want to show what I can do and why I went to France to play. And I feel the trust in me within the Hungarian national team and now, I really like to play on and that is the most important thing," she explains.

France are among Hungary's main round opponents, including Metz teammates such as Chloé Valentini, Laura Flippes and Sarah Bouktit.

"I'm awaiting that and I really like this situation because you are always fighting with the other teams, and if you are playing with your friends against your friends, it means more to me. It's a good situation and I have good feelings about it and I really like it," says Szemerey.

Hungary boast one of the best defences at the Women's EHF EURO 2024, with only 22.6 goals conceded per match on average in the preliminary round, but now, they will face first Montenegro and then France too, who have conceded even fewer goals.

"I think the match against Montenegro will be even tougher because we know that this Montenegrin squad is so hard and they fight a lot on the court. Also, they don't live too far and they will also have their own fans present, but I hope that we can fight with them and win," adds Szemerey.

Despite the fierce competition in main round group I, the Hungarians believe in themselves and are aiming to win their first medal since bronze at the EHF EURO 2012.

"After the Paris 2024 Olympics, a lot of teams changed a lot, but we didn't change a lot and this is good for us because we know each other very well and we know what we need to do and we don't need to speak a lot on the court because we know what the teammate next to us will do and what I can expect from them. We have a lot of young and old players, but in a team it's a perfect mix maybe now, that's why we can be the strongest team," analyses Szemerey.

The Hungarian goalkeeper says she is enjoying every day at the Women's EHF EURO 2024, and perhaps that will drive her and her team onwards.

"Playing in the Fönix Arena in Debrecen with my boyfriend and my family here and everybody cheering on for us from the stands it's great. I hope that we can reach our dreams at this European Championship because everybody wants that and everybody gives 100 percent for this," Szemerey concludes.

 

