Maida Arslanagic to lead "ID Handball" webinar

In the third EHF Activities Webinar of 2022, former professional handball player Maida Arslanagic will give a lecture on "ID Handball (special handball)" on Tuesday 6 September at 1pm CEST.

While the first webinar of the series with Portuguese scientific researcher Susana Póvoas had 160 participants, the second webinar with Dutch handball coach Edwin Kippers had 390 participants.

Maida Arslanagic, who has a Masters of Arts degree in speech and language pathology, has been working as a speech language pathologist for children with disabilities. Arslanagic launched the first handball inclusion programme for children with disabilities in Croatia.

Those who wish to sign up to participate in the upcoming webinar can do so HERE.

Participation is free of charge.

Key topics of the third webinar:

Institutional view on disabilities

Types of disabilities

HandbALL IN program and inclusion in handball

Training assistants

At the conclusion of her lecture, Maida Arslanagic will participate in a Q&A session for approximately 15 minutes. If you are unable to participate in the webinar at 1pm CEST on Tuesday, you will be able to watch a recording if you register.

Upcoming planned webinars and topics

28th September: Jennie Linnell – Hand The Ball

18th October: Vanessa Patucca Bourgeais – Baby Handball

8th November: Ári Rouch – "From the Challenge Trophy to the EHF EURO"

13th December: Daniel Magalhães & Marc De Sousa – Wheelchair handball (four-a-side and six-a-side)

All future webinars are currently scheduled for 13:00-14:00 CET or CEST.