Main round standings at the end of group matches

OVERVIEW: With all six rounds played in the group matches of the EHF European League Men, this is what the four main round groups look like
05 December 2023, 22:30

The group matches of the EHF European League Men have come to an end on Tuesday, and the teams ranked first and second from each group, 16 in total, have qualified for the main round.

The teams take points won against other qualified team with them, thus creating the following standings ahead of the first main round matches on 13 February 2024.*

Main Round Group I:

TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER) / 4 points

HBC Nantes (FRA) / 2 points

Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) / 2 points

Górnik Zabrze (POL) / 0 points

 

Main Round Group II:

IK Sävehof (SWE) / 3 points

RK Nexe (CRO) / 2 points

Skjern Handbold (DEN) / 2 points

RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO) / 1 point

 

Main Round Group III:

Bjerringbro-Silkeborg (DEN) / 2 points

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) / 2 points

Vojvodina (SRB) / 2 points

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) / 2 points

 

Main Round Group IV:

Füchse Berlin (GER) / 4 points

Sporting CP (POR) / 2 points

CSM Constanta (ROU) / 2 points

Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) / 0 points

 

For the standings after the group matches and all results click here.

 

* ranking in the groups for this overview according to points and in alphabetical order (national federation followed by club name)

