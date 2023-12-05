Main round standings at the end of group matches

Main round standings at the end of group matchesOVERVIEW: With all six rounds played in the group matches of the EHF European League Men, this is what the four main round groups look like
The group matches of the EHF European League Men have come to an end on Tuesday, and the teams ranked first and second from each group, 16 in total, have qualified for the main round.
The teams take points won against other qualified team with them, thus creating the following standings ahead of the first main round matches on 13 February 2024.*
Main Round Group I:
TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER) / 4 points
HBC Nantes (FRA) / 2 points
Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) / 2 points
Górnik Zabrze (POL) / 0 points
Main Round Group II:
IK Sävehof (SWE) / 3 points
RK Nexe (CRO) / 2 points
Skjern Handbold (DEN) / 2 points
RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO) / 1 point
Main Round Group III:
Bjerringbro-Silkeborg (DEN) / 2 points
SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) / 2 points
Vojvodina (SRB) / 2 points
Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) / 2 points
Main Round Group IV:
Füchse Berlin (GER) / 4 points
Sporting CP (POR) / 2 points
CSM Constanta (ROU) / 2 points
Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) / 0 points
For the standings after the group matches and all results click here.
* ranking in the groups for this overview according to points and in alphabetical order (national federation followed by club name)