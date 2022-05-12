Málaga hope for goals and record crowd in final

Rocasa Gran Canaria, the two-time EHF Challenge Cup winners, made a step towards winning the EHF European Cup Women 2021/22 last week, when they defeated Costa del Sol Málaga 21:17 in the first leg of the all-Spanish final.

The defending champions from Málaga will be eager to turn the tide when hosting the decisive leg on home court on Saturday evening.

And they hope to do so while setting a new attendance record for a women’s handball game in Spain.

FINAL, SECOND LEG

Costa del Sol Málaga (ESP) vs Rocasa Gran Canaria (ESP) – first leg 17:21

Saturday 14 May, 20:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

Gran Canaria were dominant for most of the first leg after building an 8:3 lead within 16 minutes, and ultimately earned a four-goal buffer

Gran Canaria right back Katarina Pavlovic was the best scorer in the first leg with seven goals, raising her tally for the season to a competition leading 72

Isabelle Medeiros and Soledad Lópz Jiménez have netted 45 and 44 times, respectively, for Málaga

Gran Canaria have won three of the four duels with Málaga in various competitions this season; Málaga only prevailed in the quarter-final of the Spanish cup (26:23)

the last time the teams met in Málaga, for a Spanish league game, Gran Canaria took a commanding 39:27 win

Record attendance in sight

Playing at home, Málaga’s goal is not only to make up the four-goal defeat from last week, but also to set a new attendance record for a women's handball match in Spain.

In March, Spain’s national team faced Hungary in Santander in front of 5,000 spectators, but on Saturday, Málaga will host Gran Canaria at the José María Martín Carpena Palacio de los Deportes and hope to pass the milestone and set a new best mark – not just for women’s handball in Spain but for the EHF European Cup Women as well.