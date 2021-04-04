Malaga join Lokomotiva in EHF European Cup Women final
While Lokomotiva Zagreb proceeded to the EHF European Cup Women final without playing, their rivals in the decisive matches were determined in an all-Spanish clash.
Last weekend, Rincon Fertilidad Malaga defeated Club Balonman Atletico Guardes away from home in Pontevedra, 23:18, and now they defended their advantage on home court by winning again, 21:19.
• It was already Malaga’s third win against Atletico during the last four weeks, including a Spanish league game on 6 March, which ended 27:21
• in the low-scoring first half, Atletico took a 4:0 lead and were dominant until the break, as they were in front 9:7 after 30 minutes
• Malaga took their first lead in the match only in the 47th minute, when Maria Perez Martin made the score 13:12
• Malaga’s Silvia Arderius and Atletico’s Rosario Urban became joint top scorers of the game with five goals
• the matches Lokomotiva Zagreb vs Yalikavaksports Club were canceled due to the Covid-19 situation, and the Croatian side proceeded to the final
Spanish team writes history
For Malaga, who are playing their only third European season, reaching the first-ever final of a continental competition is already quite a milestone.
Now the Spanish team can go even further and win a trophy – however, it will not be easy as Lokomotiva have much more experience in Europe and already won the Challenge Cup as recently as in 2017.