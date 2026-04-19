Guardes and Bursa take important steps towards European Cup finals

Guardes and Bursa take important steps towards European Cup finals

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EHF / Björn Pazen
19 April 2026, 18:30

We are only halfway through the semi-finals of the EHF European Cup Women 2025/26 and nothing is decided yet, but Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes and Bursa Büyüksehir BSK enter the reverse fixture with important advantages. Guardes won the away match at Malaga with the smallest possible margin, while Bursa took a more comfortable home win against Michalovce.

The second-leg matches next weekend, on 25/26 April, will confirm the EHF European Cup Women 2025/26 finalists.

  • Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes were ahead by six goals, before Malaga managed to reduce the gap to two in the end
  • both Spanish sides have taken part in the final before; for Guardes it would be their second appearance, while Malaga eye their third participation
  • goalkeeper Yaren Berfe Erin was one of Bursa’s match winners, saving 46 per cent of the shots
  • for Michalovce, the 29:34 was the first defeat in their 2025/26 international season, as the hurdle to make it to their second final in the competition is challenging

SEMI-FINALS, FIRST LEG

Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP) vs Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes (ESP) 24:26 (11:12)

Top scorers: Rocío Rodriguez 5/5 (Costa del Sol Malaga); María Sancha González 6/8 (Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes)

Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes take a two-goal cushion to the reverse fixture, which will be played on their home court, as they aim for their second final in this competition, following their previous 2023 appearance. Taking the close win at Malaga, Guardes remain unbeaten in this EHF European Cup Women season, celebrating their sixth victory in seven matches played.

The biggest advantage in the first half was 9:6, but Costa del Sol Malaga managed to level back the result several times. Backed by their talented duo — María Sancha González and Cecilia Cacheda González — who combined for 11 goals, Guardes increased the gap constantly to their only six-goal lead at 25:19. But Malaga managed to come back in the final six minutes, scoring a 5:1 run for the final result, on which they can still build their hopes to make it to the finals for the third time in the club’s history, after 2021 and 2022. For them, it was the first defeat in this international season, following eight consecutive victories.  

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Costa del Sol Malaga
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Costa del Sol Malaga
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Costa del Sol Malaga

Bursa Büyüksehir BSK (TUR) vs MSK IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK) 34:29 (17:15)

Top scorers: Emine Gokdemir 8/9 (Bursa Büyüksehir BSK); Barbora Sabovová 7/9 (MSK IUVENTA Michalovce)

MSK IUVENTA Michalovce had a flying start, pulling ahead to 7:4 thanks to a strong initial performance by their talented scorer Martina Popovcová. But Bursa Büyüksehir BSK were not shocked, and instead turned the match around to lead 10:9. The hosts did not give the lead away until the break, backed by Emine Gokdemir’s six goals in the first 30 minutes. 

Bursa's hunger for goals continued after restart: until minute 40, at 24:21, Michalovce were close to the Turkish club. However, Bursa's 6:3 run for the lead (30:23) led to the first defeat of this EHF European Cup season for the Slovak side. Veteran Yeliz Özel and top scorer Emine Gokdemir netted the last two goals for the hosts, who are close to their first-ever final in only their second international season.

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Bursa Büyüksehir BSK
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Bursa Büyüksehir BSK

Main photo © Bursa Büyüksehir BSK

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