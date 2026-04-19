The second-leg matches next weekend, on 25/26 April, will confirm the EHF European Cup Women 2025/26 finalists.

Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes were ahead by six goals, before Malaga managed to reduce the gap to two in the end

both Spanish sides have taken part in the final before; for Guardes it would be their second appearance, while Malaga eye their third participation

goalkeeper Yaren Berfe Erin was one of Bursa’s match winners, saving 46 per cent of the shots

for Michalovce, the 29:34 was the first defeat in their 2025/26 international season, as the hurdle to make it to their second final in the competition is challenging

SEMI-FINALS, FIRST LEG

Top scorers: Rocío Rodriguez 5/5 (Costa del Sol Malaga); María Sancha González 6/8 (Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes)

Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes take a two-goal cushion to the reverse fixture, which will be played on their home court, as they aim for their second final in this competition, following their previous 2023 appearance. Taking the close win at Malaga, Guardes remain unbeaten in this EHF European Cup Women season, celebrating their sixth victory in seven matches played.

The biggest advantage in the first half was 9:6, but Costa del Sol Malaga managed to level back the result several times. Backed by their talented duo — María Sancha González and Cecilia Cacheda González — who combined for 11 goals, Guardes increased the gap constantly to their only six-goal lead at 25:19. But Malaga managed to come back in the final six minutes, scoring a 5:1 run for the final result, on which they can still build their hopes to make it to the finals for the third time in the club’s history, after 2021 and 2022. For them, it was the first defeat in this international season, following eight consecutive victories.