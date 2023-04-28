Many teams in final race for eight tickets

The Men’s EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers will conclude on an action-packed Sunday with 16 matches deciding the final group rankings and the last eight tickets to the final tournament in Germany.

Croatia, Norway, Serbia, Czech Republic, Iceland, Switzerland, Poland, Portugal, Austria, Hungary, Slovenia and France are the teams already qualified ahead of round 6, along with the current EURO title holders Sweden, EHF EURO 2022 medallists Spain and Denmark, and hosts Germany.

The EHF EURO Cup will also conclude, with Sweden and Denmark to meet to decide the title.