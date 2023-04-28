Five facts that shaped Beach Handball EURO history

The beginning

A new millennium, a new era for beach handball. The EHF stages the first European Championship in the year 2000, when Gaeta – on the Italian coast halfway between Rome and Naples – hosts a four-day tournament. Right from the start, the men’s and women’s competitions take place at the same time at the same venue.

In the morning hours of Monday 10 July 2000, the men’s teams of Germany and Greece and the women’s teams of Italy and Netherlands officially play the first ever European Championship matches in beach handball.

Both competitions consist of one round-robin group of eight teams, with the top four advancing to the semi-finals. The Spanish men and German women win all their seven group matches – but both ultimately fail to lift the trophies.

Spain go down in a shootout in the men’s final against Belarus and Germany suffer a similar fate in the women’s final against Ukraine, meaning that the first continental beach handball titles go to Eastern Europe.

The winners

What happened next with the winners of the inaugural championships in 2000? The Belarusian men picked up bronze at the next Beach Handball EURO in 2002 but have since failed to reach the semi-finals again. The Ukrainian women have not won another medal after their 2000 glory, though they have been close with fourth-place finishes in both 2009 and 2013.

So, who are the leading nations?

Croatian men have dominated for a decade, winning gold at four consecutive championships between 2009 and 2015, and adding a bronze and a silver over the last three events. Spain ended Croatia’s dominance in 2017 with their third title, while Russia and Denmark are each two-time champions; in fact, Denmark have won the last two editions, in Stare Jablonki in 2019 and in Varna two years ago.

On the women’s side, there is no standout nation. The last four championships produced four different winners, and no one has won more than two times – a feat achieved by Russia, Croatia, Hungary, and Germany. The latter team are also the defending champions for the 2023 edition.