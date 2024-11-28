"It will not be easy because today every team plays a good level of handball and you don't have weak teams like you maybe had before. Every team is strong and everyone can surprise anyone and if you are not ready enough, there can be surprises.

“Honestly, I think in our group, every team is close in terms of quality and we all have equal chances. With that said, we really need to fight if we want to go to the main round and almost each match is a derby in this tournament," analyses Rajcic.

Montenegro are playing Serbia in the opening match in group B and when quizzed about what sets them apart from the other countries across the Balkans, given they are one of the least populated countries, but with the richest history in women's handball over the recent years at least, Rajcic reveals the secret.

"We truly fight if we want to be part of the national team and that's what it takes also if we want to succeed in life, in general. You really need to be motivated and we are fighters too. We never give up. It doesn't matter if we have a bad day, we never give up. In the end, I can say definitely say that our team is the strongest one in terms of mentality, for sure. And I think that we play with our hearts on the sleeve. Every game we play with our hearts and I can't say that every other every national team is like that."