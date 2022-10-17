Marina Rajcic: “Montenegro will wake up the 2012 spirit”

The 15th edition of the Women’s EHF EURO is just around the corner. One of the host nations is Montenegro; the legendary Moraca Sports Centre in Podgorica will stage the group D matches, which also include Germany, Spain, and Poland.

When the event is running next month, many thoughts will go back to 2012, an exceptional year for women’s handball in Montenegro. The symbiosis of Buducnost and the national team resulted in the EHF Champions League trophy and a silver medal at the London Olympics, and ended with the shiniest medal at the EHF EURO in Serbia.

While Buducnost won the EHF Champions League again in 2015, Montenegro’s national team has remained without medals since 2012.

One of the players who has been part of the team throughout, is Marina Rajcic. The goalkeeper had her debut in 2010 at only 17, and alongside Jovanka Radicevic and Milena Raicevic, is still donning the national team colours.

“We have our head coach Bojana Popovic and assistant coach Maja Savic, both with great handball knowledge and experience. Them being here is in a way waking up the 2012 spirit,” Rajcic says.

“Popovic and Savic were leading us to the medal at the Olympic games and I believe they can lead us to new success in upcoming tournaments.”