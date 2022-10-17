Point S becomes Official Partner for Women’s EHF EURO 2022

As part of the agreement, which has been brokered by the European Handball Federation’s exclusive media and marketing partners, Infront and DAZN, Point S will receive a range of visible rights at the EHF European Championship, including a strong TV presence via floor stickers and LED time, and logo and title rights.

This represents the first time that Point S has been an Official Partner of the EHF EURO, the European Handball Federation’s flagship national team tournament. The sponsorship of the tournament will strengthen the company’s brand across Europe.

Martin Hausleitner, EHF Secretary General, said: “We are very happy to welcome Point S to the partners’ line-up for the upcoming Women’s EHF EURO. This is the basis for a successful cooperation and the possibility to establish a fruitful partnership, while Point S seizes the opportunities which the biggest stage of women’s European handball has to offer for our partners.”

Fabien Bouquet, Point S Group CEO, said: “We are delighted to be part of the Women’s EHF EURO 2022, and are proud to count the Point S brand among the official partners of the 15th edition of this prestigious competition. I have always admired the values that are demonstrated in sport, and these are often also seen in the world of business. On the court, handball requires an extremely high level of commitment, as well as a strong team spirit. These principles are deeply rooted in our network of 5,900 Point S centres around the world, as they strive to provide a first-class service to our customers. The global Point S family wishes everyone from the participating countries the best of luck for the championship.”