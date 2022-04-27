Martin hopes for sweet swansong at CSM

With a star-studded lineup at their disposal, including the top goal scorer of the competition, Cristina Neagu, CSM have been eyeing a return to the business end of the EHF Champions League for some time, but have been left emptyhanded.

The toughest blow came in last season’s quarter-finals, when they won the first leg against CSKA, 32:27, only to be shocked in the second game, which they lost 24:19.

“I cannot say much about those two games, as I was sidelined with a Covid-19 infection. But I have seen the girls after the quarter-finals, and the mood was certainly low. My teammates were all ruing the missed chances,” says right wing Carmen Martin.

Martin, 34, is one of the two players winning the EHF Champions League with CSM six seasons ago that are still on the roster, alongside Croatian goalkeeper Jelena Grubisic.

The experienced Spanish right wing cites that superb 29:26 win against Györi Audi ETO KC as her highlight from two stints at CSM, where she played between 2014 and 2017 and again from 2019.

“There are plenty of superb memories at CSM, a professional team that constantly fought for winning the biggest trophies and had a lot of superb players. It has been nothing short of amazing,” adds Martin.