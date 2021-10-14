Márton: Every particle of me is about handball

A 22-year-old athlete often has many dreams, however, Márton still plays for the joy and not specifically for trophies — but she ultimately wants to win everything. On the other hand, Márton is realistic and knows what success needs.

The DELO EHF FINAL4 is always FTC’s target and the 2020/21 season created a strong base for the Hungarian side ahead of 2021/22. The club won the domestic championship and several of their players qualified for the Olympic Games and attended it, which was one of Márton’s biggest dreams. Her dreams are developing and, after 2020, include staying stable both mentally and physically, as well as always being herself.

“2020 was incredibly harsh on all of us in the team. I struggled as well. I felt low during the first wave of the pandemic, then I had knee surgery, which forced me to skip the preparation in the summer. I joined in September but I was not ready — neither my body nor my mind were fit. Then, as the rest of the squad, I got Covid-19, so I was really deep down,” says Márton.

“I felt a little bit of hopeless, then something changed: I cannot describe what happened, but the next day I woke up with new energy and that helped me out. The rest is history.”

Off the court, Márton attends handball coaching classes at the University of Physical Education. Márton highlights that her studies help her to analyse and overcome on and off the court issues, not to mention the many familiar faces from the handball community.

“Every particle of mine is about handball and I want to learn every little detail. Nevertheless, I see myself as a coach, but only with underage teams for now.”

There is always room for improvement, which is a great motivation for the left wing. This desire and the fact that others believed in her more than she did helped Márton to be where she is today.

“If somebody told me at the age of 14 that I will be an Olympian at 22, it would have shocked me. I wanted to quit, so my response would have been a laugh. But it only shows me that I made the right decision, stayed on my path and with enough I will reach the unimaginable,” concludes Márton.