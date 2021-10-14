20 teams ready to throw off new season

The second season of the EHF European League Women, the second-tier continental club competition, with get underway with 11 qualification round 2 matches this weekend.

While the defending champions Les Neptunes de Nantes will join the race in qualification round 3, 20 teams are ready to throw off their campaigns on Saturday and Sunday, with five matches to be streamed live on EHFTV.

the weekend schedule features only one double-header, as MKS FunFloor Perla Lublin (POL) host ZRK Bjelovar (CRO); nine other matches are first-leg encounters

one more double-header will be held next weekend, also in Poland, where MKS Zaglebie Lubin will take on LC Brühl Handball (SUI)

13 more teams, including the title holders Les Neptunes de Nantes, will join the 11 round 2 winners in round 3 in November

the 12 winners of round 3 will book tickets to the group stage, where they will join Mosonmagyarovari (HUN), Viborg HK (DEN), CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) and Lada (RUS)

German derby in Metzingen

Among the participants in qualification round 2 are three German teams, and two of them will meet in a national derby. This Saturday, TUSSIES Metzingen are set to host HSG Blomberg-Lippe in the first-leg match, while the return leg will be played on October 23 in Lemgo.

Another German side, Thüringer HC, will begin their campaign on Saturday, with the first-leg home encounter against Norway’s Molde Elite. The game will be streamed live on EHFTV.