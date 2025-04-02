Match Partizan vs AEK rescheduled for 7 April
Match Partizan vs AEK rescheduled for 7 April

02 April 2025, 20:00

Following a postponement due to security concerns, the European Handball Federation has announced on Wednesday that the second leg of the EHF European Cup Men quarter-final, RK Partizan AdmiralBet vs AEK Athens, will be rescheduled to 7 April.

The match will take place on neutral ground, in the Shumen Arena in Shumen, Bulgaria. Throw-off is set for 12:00 hrs local time.

The game will be played behind closed doors without the presence of any spectators.

The information regarding venue, date and throw-off time is the official information on the new playing date and is therefore legally binding.

AEK Athens had won this quarter-final’s first leg, 27:22 at home. The second leg was scheduled to be played on Sunday, 30 March. The winner of this tie will play the semi-final against HC Izvidac from Bosnia Herzegovina. 

In the competition’s second semi-final Macedonian side HC Alkaloid face Runar Sandefjord from Norway. Playing dates for the semi-finals are the weekends of 19/20 and 26/27 April. 

