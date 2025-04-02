Berlin, Magdeburg and Nantes reach Champions League quarter-finals
The first three quarter-final pairings of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 are confirmed after aggregate victories for Füchse Berlin, SC Magdeburg and HBC Nantes in the second leg of the play-offs.
The way we kept our heads cold in the important moments was important. I am really proud of the team. In the first half we didn’t play well defensively because of Kielce's amazing attack. They prepared really good for the game. At the end we showed our mentality. We are going to the quarter-finals well deserved.
Of course in the first game at home we had seven, eight really bad minutes. Today we gave it everything and played seven against six. It is my mistake as a coach but I think in this moment it was the only possibility to score a fast goal. I am happy for the players for today, not the eliminiation. We learn to do better in the next year.
These were two tough games, and tonight, we are very happy. The atmosphere was crazy, the game was crazy. I’m really proud of my team and my players.
I would like to congratulate Nantes. They played much better in defence, and I think the key difference was Ivan Pesic. He won the game; he played a fantastic match, and we missed too many chances from six metres. But I also want to congratulate my team because, after the first half, it was tough to keep fighting — but we did it.
We found very good solutions against Bucharest's offensive cover from the outset and also had a very stable defence. That was ultimately the key to victory.
It was an honour to play here in the hall in front of a great crowd. Magdeburg did very well and it's a shame that our journey ends in this round.