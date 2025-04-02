Berlin, Magdeburg and Nantes reach Champions League quarter-finals

02 April 2025, 22:50

The first three quarter-final pairings of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 are confirmed after aggregate victories for Füchse Berlin, SC Magdeburg and HBC Nantes in the second leg of the play-offs.

While Industria Kielce managed to take a 37:37 draw with Berlin on the night, the six-goal first-leg victory was more than enough for the German side. SC Magdeburg, in contrast, cruised to a 35:29 win over Dinamo Bucuresti to progress, while in the Match of the Week, HBC Nantes were shaken in the second half by Orlen Wisla Plock, but hung on for a 29:24 win (54:52 on aggregate).

  • 12 Mathias Gidsel goals steered Füchse Berlin to their second-ever EHF Champions League quarter-final, after a great comeback against Kielce in crunch time
  • Magdeburg led Dinamo by 11 goals at the break and went on to snatch their third straight quarter-final berth easily
  • Nantes had a perfect start to their match against Plock after losing the reverse fixture 25:28, leading by nine goals at half-time
  • however, the Polish side fought back in the final minutes to make it a much closer tie in the end
  • the quarter-finals will be played between 24 April and 1 May with the group winners having the home rights in the second leg

PLAY-OFFS, SECOND LEG

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Industria Kielce (POL) 37:37 (21:24)
Füchse Berlin win 70:64 on aggregate

As in the 2023/24 season, Industria Kielce were eliminated in the EHF Champions League knockout stages on German ground. Last year, the 2016 winners lost a dramatic penalty shootout in the quarter-final in Magdeburg; on Wednesday, a draw in Berlin was not enough for Talant Dujshebaev’s  team in the wake of last week’s 27:33 defeat by Berlin in Poland.

The outcome could have been very different. Six minutes before the end, Kielce had turned a level 28:28 score into a 35:31 lead, and needed just three more goals to reach the quarter-finals. But going too high-risk with a seventh court player decided the match: Berlin scored twice into the empty goal and then retook the lead before Alex Dujshebaev scored for the draw 30 seconds before the buzzer.

The first half was a goalfest with 45 goals, 10 of them scored by IHF World Player of the Year Mathias Gidsel, who finished the match on 12 strikes and now is on 106 season goals. Szymon Sicko was Kielce’s top scorer with eight goals.

Berlin will play their second Champions League quarter-final after their debut season, 2011/12, against 2021 and 2024 finalists Aalborg Håndbold.

20250402 Fuechse Kielce Marsenic Quote
The way we kept our heads cold in the important moments was important. I am really proud of the team. In the first half we didn’t play well defensively because of Kielce's amazing attack. They prepared really good for the game. At the end we showed our mentality. We are going to the quarter-finals well deserved.
Mijajlo Marsenic
Line player, Füchse Berlin
20250402 Fuechse Kielce Talant Quote
Of course in the first game at home we had seven, eight really bad minutes. Today we gave it everything and played seven against six. It is my mistake as a coach but I think in this moment it was the only possibility to score a fast goal. I am happy for the players for today, not the eliminiation. We learn to do better in the next year.
Talant Dujshebaev
Head coach, Industria Kielce

MOTW: HBC Nantes (FRA) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) 29:24 (17:8)
HBC Nantes win 54:52 on aggregate

Two years ago, HBC Nantes were defeated by Orlen Wisla Plock in the EHF Champions League play-offs after a penalty shootout on home ground, but this year the French side gained their revenge. For the fourth time in total and the first time since 2021, Nantes are in the quarter-finals, where they will face Sporting CP.

From the beginning, Nantes were eager to turn around the 25:28 defeat from the reverse fixture as soon as possible, and a brilliant 6:1 start was the basis for the quarter-final ticket. Goalkeeper Ivan Pesic saved 51 per cent of all shots before the break and ended with 14 saves on his tally (37.8 per cent). At the break, it looked like Nantes were in full control, with a 17:8 lead, which they extended to 22:11 in the 41st minute.

But then, the hosts allowed Plock to reduce the gap goal-by-goal and found themselves under pressure as the lead melted to only four goals — or one goal on aggregate — at 28:24 with 70 seconds left. In the end, Thibaut Briet’s final strike secured the five-goal win. Ayoub Abdi (Nantes) and Filip Michalowicz (Plock) were the top scorers, with six goals each.

20250402 Nantes Plock Cojean Quote
These were two tough games, and tonight, we are very happy. The atmosphere was crazy, the game was crazy. I’m really proud of my team and my players.
Gregory Cojean
Head coach, HBC Nantes
20250402 Nantes Plock Sabate Quote
I would like to congratulate Nantes. They played much better in defence, and I think the key difference was Ivan Pesic. He won the game; he played a fantastic match, and we missed too many chances from six metres. But I also want to congratulate my team because, after the first half, it was tough to keep fighting — but we did it.
Xavier Sabate
Head coach, Orlen Wisla Plock

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) 35:29 (21:10)
SC Magdeburg win 65:55 on aggregate

As in 2023 and 2024, SC Magdeburg are among the last eight teams in the EHF Champions League, and are the only team to have won both legs of the play-offs so far. The hosts took charge of the match from the whistle and, backed by an extraordinary performance from goalkeeper Sergey Hernandez and a cold-as-ice attack, led by 7:2 after eight minutes. They then extended the margin to 11:4 and had full control on the one-sided encounter.

The gap was up to 10 goals by the 28th minute (19:9), and after the break, Magdeburg decelerated and allowed Dinamo to win the second half 19:14, if not the match. The best scorers were Ómar Ingi Magnusson with eight goals for Magdeburg and Branko Vukovic with six goals for Dinamo. 

Magdeburg’s quarter-final opponents are One Veszprém HC. In the last four matches against the Hungarian record champions, SCM took two victories, tied once and lost once.

20250402 Magdeburg Bucuresti Zechel Quote
We found very good solutions against Bucharest's offensive cover from the outset and also had a very stable defence. That was ultimately the key to victory.
Tim Zechel
Line player, SC Magdeburg
20250402 Magdeburg Bucuresti Cupara Quote
It was an honour to play here in the hall in front of a great crowd. Magdeburg did very well and it's a shame that our journey ends in this round.
Vladimir Cupara
Goalkeeper, Dinamo Bucuresti
