Berlin, Magdeburg and Nantes reach Champions League quarter-finals

While Industria Kielce managed to take a 37:37 draw with Berlin on the night, the six-goal first-leg victory was more than enough for the German side. SC Magdeburg, in contrast, cruised to a 35:29 win over Dinamo Bucuresti to progress, while in the Match of the Week, HBC Nantes were shaken in the second half by Orlen Wisla Plock, but hung on for a 29:24 win (54:52 on aggregate).

12 Mathias Gidsel goals steered Füchse Berlin to their second-ever EHF Champions League quarter-final, after a great comeback against Kielce in crunch time

Magdeburg led Dinamo by 11 goals at the break and went on to snatch their third straight quarter-final berth easily

Nantes had a perfect start to their match against Plock after losing the reverse fixture 25:28, leading by nine goals at half-time

however, the Polish side fought back in the final minutes to make it a much closer tie in the end

the quarter-finals will be played between 24 April and 1 May with the group winners having the home rights in the second leg

PLAY-OFFS, SECOND LEG

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Industria Kielce (POL) 37:37 (21:24)

Füchse Berlin win 70:64 on aggregate

As in the 2023/24 season, Industria Kielce were eliminated in the EHF Champions League knockout stages on German ground. Last year, the 2016 winners lost a dramatic penalty shootout in the quarter-final in Magdeburg; on Wednesday, a draw in Berlin was not enough for Talant Dujshebaev’s team in the wake of last week’s 27:33 defeat by Berlin in Poland.

The outcome could have been very different. Six minutes before the end, Kielce had turned a level 28:28 score into a 35:31 lead, and needed just three more goals to reach the quarter-finals. But going too high-risk with a seventh court player decided the match: Berlin scored twice into the empty goal and then retook the lead before Alex Dujshebaev scored for the draw 30 seconds before the buzzer.

The first half was a goalfest with 45 goals, 10 of them scored by IHF World Player of the Year Mathias Gidsel, who finished the match on 12 strikes and now is on 106 season goals. Szymon Sicko was Kielce’s top scorer with eight goals.

Berlin will play their second Champions League quarter-final after their debut season, 2011/12, against 2021 and 2024 finalists Aalborg Håndbold.