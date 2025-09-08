Media accreditation launches for Men's EHF EURO 2026

Applications can be made via the EHF’s media portal at: https://media.ehf.eu/. Email requests will not be processed.

TV and radio representatives should contact the EHF’s media and marketing partner, Infront Sports & Media, before making an application, to reach an agreement on the relevant media rights.

Infront Sports & Media can be contacted at: Handball_EURO_OPS@infrontsports.com.

Applying for accreditation

Media representatives and broadcast partners who already have an account within the EHF accreditation system/media portal (from the previous EHF EURO events or club competitions) should use the same account.

After logging in, under the events tab, the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 will be available. Media representatives who do not have an account must create one before being able to apply for one of the events.

Written and online media, photographers and non-right holders can create an account via: https://media.ehf.eu/media.

If any written press, photo agency or non-rights holder company needs to accredit more people at once, they can create a company account via https://media.ehf.eu/company.

Criteria for applications

The EHF applies strict criteria for issuing media accreditations and will only accept requests from professional media representatives working at the event for a recognised media outlet.

Media representatives, particularly freelancers, may also be asked to provide additional evidence of their work and previous coverage of handball events.

Terms and conditions for the event can be viewed here.

The deadline for accreditation requests is Sunday, 2 November 2025 until 23:59.

Media hotels

The Men’s EHF EURO 2026 Organising Committee has provided media hotels for the media representatives travelling to Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

An overview of the hotels and the booking procedure for all three host countries is available in the documents section of the media portal, as well as via the following link: Media hotels Men’s EHF EURO 2026

Hotel availability is limited, and hotel rooms will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Follow online

The latest news and information from Men's EHF EURO 2026 in Denmark, Sweden and Norway can be found on the official website and social media channels Facebook, Instagram and X.