Aalborg host Veszprém in MOTW as the 2025/26 season starts

EHF / Björn Pazen & Kevin Domas
08 September 2025, 11:00

After a two-month break, the Machineseeker EHF Champions League is about to throw off again, with some exciting clashes already on the menu.

The first Match of the Week in the new season brings together two teams with the clear goal to make it to Cologne: Aalborg Håndbold and One Veszprém HC, who have six EHF Champions League finals combined, but still wait for their trophies. After surprisingly parting ways with coach Jaron Siewert, 2025 finalists Füchse Berlin travel to HBC Nantes, their semi-final opponents last season. The clash between Sporting Clube de Portugal and Dinamo Bucuresti and the duel between Industria Kielce and Kolstad Håndball are both rematches of last season’s group phase.

In group B, titleholders SC Magdeburg will host a brand-new looking Paris Saint-Germain, while 2024 champions Barça will also play at home, against GOG. Plock will try to assess their ambitions right from the start in a tough away game at OTP Bank - PICK Szeged. In the meantime, HC Eurofarm Pelister and HC Zagreb will face each other in the Balkan derby of the group.

GROUP A

MOTW: Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs One Veszprém HC (HUN)
Wednesday 10 September, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 4-0-4
Last match: Aalborg Håndbold vs Telekom Veszprém HC, 1 May 2024 (33:28 (18:14))

  • both sides qualified directly for the quarter-finals last season, but both failed on their way to Cologne, beaten by the eventual finalists: Aalborg by Berlin and Veszprém by Magdeburg
  • the last time Aalborg and Veszprém faced was in the 2023/24 quarter-finals, when Aalborg ended the hopes of the Hungarian record champions thanks to the win on home ground
  • the two sides have six EHF Champions League final participations combined, and both still wait for their first trophy: Aalborg lost the finals in 2021 and 2024, Veszprém in 2002, 2015, 2016 and 2019
  • Veszprém’s squad is under a full transition with 10 new arrivals and nine departures, including French line player Ludovic Fabregas, who returned to Barça
  • Aalborg’s new arrival Juri Knorr will duel with two former Rhein-Neckar Löwen teammates who joined Veszprém: Croatian right back Ivan Martinovic and goalkeeper Mikael Appelgren
  • Aalborg are on top of the Danish league after winning both matches, the latest being a 37:34 victory against Nordsjaelland, while Veszprém won their opener in the Hungarian league 45:32 against Budakalasz

STAT OF THE MATCH (by Julian Rux): The first MOTW of the season sees Aalborg Håndbold take on One Veszprém HC, pitting the team with the fewest two-minute suspensions per game last season (2.7) against the team that caused the third-most two-minute suspensions for their opponents (3.8).

043025 Aalborg Fûchse Berlin Simon
We are excited about the Champions League being back. And to meet such a strong opponent, it is really game on from the very first second. We want to end in the two top spots, and these can already be some crucial points. We are at home and have had the upper hand the last time we met, but we also know that Veszprém are a really strong team.
Simon Dahl Jørgensen
Head coach, Aalborg Håndbold
20250501 Veszprem Magdeburg Xavi Pascual
The first match is always special, simply because it’s the first — but at the same time, it’s difficult for everyone. I believe it’s not about how we start, but how we finish. This group will be extremely tough for every team. I don’t think any team can win all their matches — that would be impossible, because every week brings a tough opponent, and winning away is never easy. For now, the most important thing is to focus only on this first game. It’s not decisive, but it will surely be a tough one. If we manage to win, it will be a huge boost for our confidence.
Xavier Pascual
Head coach, One Veszprém HC

Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR)
Wednesday 10 September, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 6-0-6 
Last match: Sporting CP vs Dinamo Bucuresti, 28 November 2024 (34:25 (20:11))

  • two Portuguese coaches face in the Romanian capital: Paulo Pereira is the new head coach at Dinamo, besides his job as the Portuguese national team coach, while Sporting's coach Ricardo Costa just extended his contract until 2030
  • Portuguese international Miguel Martins joined Dinamo from Aalborg and will face many of his national teammates, such as the Costa brothers, Francisco and Martim, or Salvador Salvador
  • the two sides already clashed in the group phase of the previous season, with both winning their home matches
  • while Bucuresti failed in the play-offs against eventual winners SC Magdeburg, Sporting made it to the quarter-finals for the first time, but lost twice against HBC Nantes
  • Sporting signed the two Spanish top talents Carlos Álvarez and Victor Romero, while French goalkeeper Samir Bellahcene joined Dinamo this summer
  • both sides took clear opening wins in their domestic leagues: Sporting won 36:29 against Maritimo, while Bucuresti managed a 38:23 victory over Cluj

20240926 DINAMO Eurofarm B2 5
I’m happy because we will play against Sporting. We had almost 10 days to prepare for this game and we want to do our best. We expect to have a lot of fans that will encourage us and will create an incredible atmosphere in the Dinamo Hall.
Ionut Nistor
Right wing, Dinamo Bucuresti
20250430 SPORTINGCP HBCNANTES 91
We know that winning any game is difficult enough on its own. It will be equally difficult at home, but away is a different matter, much more difficult at a stadium like Dinamo. I should also point out that, for the first time in history, two Portuguese coaches facing each other in the first round is a remarkable moment.
Ricardo Costa
Head coach, Sporting Clube de Portugal

HBC Nantes (FRA) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)
Thursday 11 September, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 3-1-3
Last match: Füchse Berlin vs HBC Nantes, 14 June 2025 (34:24 (18:12))

  • the 2025 semi-final in Cologne (34:24 in favour of the German side) was the first-ever duel of the sides in the EHF Champions League; before that, they had only locked horns in the EHF European League and EHF Cup
  • Nantes were runners-up in the French league in 2024/25, while the Foxes became German champions for the first time in the club’s history
  • Nantes have three participations at the EHF FINAL4 on their tally, while Berlin made it to Cologne two times in only three EHF Champions League seasons
  • after two rounds – and two wins in the German Bundesliga – Berlin fired their coach Jaron Siewert and their sports director Stefan Kretzschmar last week, and Dane Nicolej Krickau took over both positions; he was a coach at GOG and Flensburg before, but was fired from the latter in December 2024
  • the squads of both sides stayed mostly the same: Nantes’ only new arrival was Spaniard Ian Tarrafeta, while five-time EHF Champions League winner Aitor Ariño (from Barça) and Norwegian shooter Tobias Grøndahl (from GOG) joined Berlin
  • in Krickau’s first game, Berlin suffered a 39:31 home defeat against Magdeburg in the rematch of last season’s EHF Champions League final, while Nantes tied 34:34 with Chambery in the French league

Industria Kielce (POL) vs Kolstad Håndball (NOR)
Thursday 11 September, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 4-0-0
Last match: Industria Kielce vs Kolstad Håndbold, 4 December 2024 (31:30 (15:13))

  • the two wins against Kolstad in the previous season were crucial for Kielce to proceed to the play-offs, as both sides finished the group phase equal on 11 points
  • Kolstad’s major change for the new season was between the posts: Swedish veteran Andreas Palicka replaced Norwegian international Torbjørn Bergerud
  • Kielce also signed a new goalkeeper, Adam Morawski from MT Melsungen, while Slovenian shooter Aleks Vlah (from Aalborg) was their top signing
  • while the Norwegian champions play only their third EHF Champions League season, it is already the 23rd participation for the Polish record champions and runners-up of the 2024/25 season
  • Kolstad failed twice to enter the knockout stage, while Kielce played six EHF FINAL4 tournaments, including the victorious one in 2016
  • the two Dujshebaev brothers, Alex and Daniel, will leave Kielce after this season
  • Kielce won their second match in the Polish league clearly by 45:31 against Gdansk, while Kolstad won 29:23 against Fjellhammer

20250212 Kolstad SC Magdeburg72
We are very excited to start this Machineseeker EHF Champions League season against Kielce. We all know it’s one of the toughest away matches in Europe, but we will be ready and, hopefully ,we will get points with us back to Trondheim.
Sigvaldi Gudjonsson
Right wing, Kolstad Håndball
11272024 Aalborg Industria Klelce000 FOTOGRAF HENRIK HANSEN

GROUP B

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Wednesday 10 September, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 3-0-1
Last match: Paris Saint-Germain vs SC Magdeburg, 14 December 2022 (33:37 (19:15))

  • SC Magdeburg are the current titleholders of the competition, after beating Füchse Berlin (32:26) in the final of the last TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4
  • last season, Paris were eliminated in the play-offs of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League by PICK Szeged (65:56 on aggregate)
  • Magdeburg signed three new players last summer: Elvar Örn Jonsson (Melsungen), Sebastian Barthold (Aalborg) and Matej Mandic (Zagreb)
  • Paris went under a serious turnover last summer, with six players leaving the club and seven players joining, as well as a new coach, Stefan Madsen
  • the two sides only played twice against each other in the EHF Champions League, in the 2022/23 season, with each team winning one game
  • last weekend, Magdeburg won the big clash in the Bundesliga against Füchse Berlin (39:31) while Paris defeated Dunkerque in the French league (32:28)

DSC 7289 HD
Of course, playing against Magdeburg is special for me after so many years there, but what matters most now is starting our Champions League campaign with a victory. We know it will be difficult against the reigning champions, but we believe in our qualities and we are determined to begin strongly.
Jannick Green
Goalkeeper, Paris Saint-Germain

HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs HC Zagreb (CRO)
Wednesday 10 September, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-4
Last match: HC Eurofarm Pelister vs HC Zagreb, 7 December 2023 (22:23 (10:13))

  • last season, Pelister did not manage to get past the group phase, finishing seventh in group A with eight points
  • Zagreb have not reached the EHF Champions League play-offs since 2023/24, as their adventure stopped in the group phase last season
  • this game will be the first on the bench for new Pelister head coach Rubén Garabaya
  • Zagreb’s roster did not undergo major changes this season, despite losing goalkeeper Matej Mandic to SC Magdeburg
  • Pelister and Zagreb played four times against each other in the EHF Champions League, with the Croatian side taking the points every time
  • Eurofarm won their first game in their domestic league against Butel Skopje (29:20), while Zagreb defeated Trogir (39:18) in the Croatian league

CIK 3794
Zagreb is a competitive team, they play great defence, especially in the middle. We need to impose our game and play like we played in the preparation period.

I am ready for the atmosphere in Bitola. Everyone has been telling me since I arrived and I want them to enjoy our game.
Rubén Garabaya
Head coach, HC Eurofarm Pelister

OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)
Thursday 11 September, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 5-0-1
Last match: MOL-Pick Szeged vs Orlen Wisla Plock, 31 March 2019 (23:16 (13:8))

  • PICK Szeged reached the quarter-finals of the EHF Champions League last season, when they were eliminated by Barça (56:54 on aggregate)
  • Plock’s EHF Champions League journey stopped in the play-offs last season against HBC Nantes (52:54 on aggregate)
  • only one new player joined Szeged last summer: Swedish playmaker Jim Gottfridsson from SG Flensburg-Handewitt
  • many world-class players joined Wisla Plock last summer, including MVP of the EHF FINAL4 2024 Melvyn Richardson and former Veszprém left back Sergei Kosorotov
  • the two teams have not played against each other since 2019 in the EHF Champions League; Szeged won five of the six confrontations the two teams have had so far
  • Szeged won their first three games in the Hungarian league, including the last one against PLER (44:32), while Plock defeated Opole last week (37:27)

Barça (ESP) vs GOG (DEN)
Thursday 11 September, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 12-1-1
Last match: GOG vs Barça, 14 February 2024 (23:30 (14:17))

  • Barça reached the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 last season, finishing fourth after losing to Magdeburg in the semi-final (31:30) and to HBC Nantes in the bronze medal match (30:25)
  • GOG are back in the EHF Champions League after playing the EHF European League last season, where they reached the quarter-finals
  • nine players left Barça over the summer, while six new ones joined the club, including French line player Ludovic Fabregas
  • six new players also joined GOG compared to last season, including Faroese centre back Óli Mittún
  • the two teams played eight times against each other in the top flight competition, with GOG only winning once, back in 2008
  • Barça won Supercopa Iberica to begin the season, beating Porto and Sporting, while GOG defeated Holstebro (36:32) and Skjern (31:27) in the first two rounds of the Danish league

CLM25 SF2 Bar├ºa Vs SC Magdeburg 1JC7871 JC Jozo Cabraja

Photos © Roland Peka (main), Fotograf Henrik Hansen & Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff (in-text)

