MOTW marks special premiere for Juri Knorr

Now, Knorr opens a new chapter of his career, after one year at Barcelona, it is his second time abroad.
“It is always different when you change a club, but it is even more difficult when you move to another country. Right at the start, there is euphoria, but then, you recognise that you have to train your language skills,” says Knorr, who is learning Danish. “It is quite strange, when you do not understand everything in the dressing room like I was used to in Germany.”
Of course, Knorr does understand a little bit of the Danish handball vocabulary; others speak English with him; and Sander Sagosen can even speak German with him from the Norwegian’s time in Kiel.
In terms of handball, the arrival in Aalborg was easier.
“I really like the Scandinavian style, but there are still many things I have to learn and to adapt to when it comes to the style we play here at Aalborg. It is a different concept from how we played at Rhein-Neckar Löwen and in the national team,” Knorr says.
“But making it to this big and ambitious club was exactly what I wanted to do. Playing with world stars such as Sander Sagosen or Thomas Arnolden for example is demanding in terms of the areas and ranges I have to cover. It all takes some time – and, unfortunately, I was out for some sessions with this foot injury.”
With Thomas Arnoldsen, Sander Sagosen (currently out after thump surgery), Lukas Nilsson and Marinus Munk, Juri Knorr will share the centre and left back positions: “We will find a way to make the best of this job sharing. I am sure, it will be smooth and seamless. You just need many really good players to achieve your goals.”