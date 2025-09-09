MOTW marks special premiere for Juri Knorr

The 2025/26 season of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League starts with a true bang for Juri Knorr, the German playmaker making his top-flight debut. His new club, two-time finalists Aalborg Håndbold, host four-time finalists One Veszprém HC on Wednesday (10 September at 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV) for the first Match of the Week.

Danish champions vs Hungarian champions, a duel of two quarter-finalists from last season, both eliminated by the eventual finalists from Germany: SC Magdeburg and Füchse Berlin.

This MOTW will be a special one for Aalborg’s new playmaker. Not only will it be his first official match for his new club after missing the start of the domestic season with a foot injury, it is even the first ever EHF Champions League match in Juri Knorr’s career.

In his time as youth player at Barça he only played in the Spanish league; after returning home to Germany, he played in the EHF European League with Rhein-Neckar Löwen, making it to the EHF Finals once, in 2024.

“From when I started to play handball, it was one of my biggest dreams to play Champions League. I followed the competition intensely, already as a kid. It is such a big thing to play Champions League and to face the best players of the world. I’m really looking forward to that opportunity, and right with such a top match against Veszprém for my debut.”

Knorr, born in Lübeck at the Baltic Sea, has handball in his genes. His father, Thomas, played for SG Flensburg-Handewitt, THW Kiel and HSV Hamburg, was an EHF Champions League player, won several European cups, and is still the only German top scorer of a Men’s EHF EURO — in 1994, when he netted 41 goals.

Juri Knorr scored 50 times at the EHF EURO 2024 as the third-best scorer of the event. He was part of the All-star Team, and again a few months later at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, when he steered Germany to the silver medal with 33 goals and 38 assists.

Now, Knorr opens a new chapter of his career, after one year at Barcelona, it is his second time abroad.

“It is always different when you change a club, but it is even more difficult when you move to another country. Right at the start, there is euphoria, but then, you recognise that you have to train your language skills,” says Knorr, who is learning Danish. “It is quite strange, when you do not understand everything in the dressing room like I was used to in Germany.”

Of course, Knorr does understand a little bit of the Danish handball vocabulary; others speak English with him; and Sander Sagosen can even speak German with him from the Norwegian’s time in Kiel.

In terms of handball, the arrival in Aalborg was easier.

“I really like the Scandinavian style, but there are still many things I have to learn and to adapt to when it comes to the style we play here at Aalborg. It is a different concept from how we played at Rhein-Neckar Löwen and in the national team,” Knorr says.

“But making it to this big and ambitious club was exactly what I wanted to do. Playing with world stars such as Sander Sagosen or Thomas Arnolden for example is demanding in terms of the areas and ranges I have to cover. It all takes some time – and, unfortunately, I was out for some sessions with this foot injury.”

With Thomas Arnoldsen, Sander Sagosen (currently out after thump surgery), Lukas Nilsson and Marinus Munk, Juri Knorr will share the centre and left back positions: “We will find a way to make the best of this job sharing. I am sure, it will be smooth and seamless. You just need many really good players to achieve your goals.”

Juri Knorr
Centre back, Aalborg Håndbold

Signing Knorr, who was named the best young player of the 2023 World Championship, underlined Aalborg’s ambitions, mainly in terms of the EHF Champions League.

“Of course, it is our goal to make it to the EHF FINAL4. Aalborg were twice there, were twice finalists – and of course then you aim to go all the way for the trophy – no matter when. This is the claim of the club, besides winning all competitions in Denmark,” Knorr says.

The start of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 season will show where Aalborg and Veszprém stand after the preparation.

“On the one hand, the season is long, on the other hand, you can set a mark right at the start. Even longer than us, Veszprém have been dreaming of winning the trophy. Like us, they want to make it to Cologne. Both sides will be passionate to win this encounter, this is why this MOTW will be something special.”

Like Knorr, Veszprém’s new arrivals Mikael Appelgren and Ivan Martinovic said farewell to Rhein-Neckar Löwen after the previous season. “It is always great to meet and play against former teammates. I am really looking forward to seeing them again,” says Knorr, who is also looking forward to representing Germany at the EHF EURO 2026 in his now home country, as the team will play their preliminary round games in Herning in January.

“I hope I can speak Danish well enough by then, otherwise, I would be embarrassed,” Knorr says, adding about his time in Aalborg: “I hope to develop, to progress, simply to become a better player to contribute to making my teams more successful.”

Photos © 2025 Aalborg Håndbold Facebook / Henrik Hansen

