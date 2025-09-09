MOTW marks special premiere for Juri Knorr

Danish champions vs Hungarian champions, a duel of two quarter-finalists from last season, both eliminated by the eventual finalists from Germany: SC Magdeburg and Füchse Berlin.

This MOTW will be a special one for Aalborg’s new playmaker. Not only will it be his first official match for his new club after missing the start of the domestic season with a foot injury, it is even the first ever EHF Champions League match in Juri Knorr’s career.

In his time as youth player at Barça he only played in the Spanish league; after returning home to Germany, he played in the EHF European League with Rhein-Neckar Löwen, making it to the EHF Finals once, in 2024.

“From when I started to play handball, it was one of my biggest dreams to play Champions League. I followed the competition intensely, already as a kid. It is such a big thing to play Champions League and to face the best players of the world. I’m really looking forward to that opportunity, and right with such a top match against Veszprém for my debut.”

Knorr, born in Lübeck at the Baltic Sea, has handball in his genes. His father, Thomas, played for SG Flensburg-Handewitt, THW Kiel and HSV Hamburg, was an EHF Champions League player, won several European cups, and is still the only German top scorer of a Men’s EHF EURO — in 1994, when he netted 41 goals.

Juri Knorr scored 50 times at the EHF EURO 2024 as the third-best scorer of the event. He was part of the All-star Team, and again a few months later at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, when he steered Germany to the silver medal with 33 goals and 38 assists.