Media accreditation now open for Men’s EHF EURO 2024

Applications can be made via the EHF’s dedicated online accreditation system at: https://accreditation.ehf.eu/. Email requests will not be processed.

TV and radio representatives should contact the EHF’s media and marketing partner, Infront Sports & Media before making an application, in order to reach an agreement on the relevant media rights.

Infront Sports & Media can be contacted at: Handball_EURO_OPS@infrontsports.com.

Applying for accreditation

Media representatives and broadcast partners who already have an account within the EHF accreditation system (from the previous EHF EURO events or club competitions) should use the same account.

After logging in, under the events tab, the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 will be available.

Media representatives who do not have an account must create one before being able to apply for the event.

Written & online media, photographers and non-right holders can create an individual account via: https://accreditation.ehf.eu/media.

If any written press, photo agency or non-right holder company needs to accredit more people at once, they can create a company account via https://accreditation.ehf.eu/company.

Criteria for applications

The EHF applies strict criteria for issuing media accreditations and will only accept requests from professional media representatives working at the event for a recognised media outlet.

Media representatives, and in particular freelancers, may also be asked to provide additional evidence of their work and previous coverage of handball events.

Terms and conditions for the event can be viewed here.

The deadline for accreditation requests is 12 November 2023, 23:59 hrs.

Free public transport and discounted train prices

The German Handball Federation together with the official event partner Deutsche Bahn have secured free public transport in all six host cities for all media representatives. Free public transport will be available only with a valid media accreditation.

A special train fare has been arranged at a fixed price of 28.90€ (2nd class), respectively €38.90 (1st class) for inter-city commutes between six cities (Düsseldorf, Cologne, Hamburg, Mannheim, Munich and Berlin). Details regarding the booking process will be communicated in due course.

Follow online

The latest news and information from Men’s EHF EURO 2024 in Germany can be found on the official website and social media channels Facebook, Instagram and X.