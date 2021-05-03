Meet the EHF EURO 2022 mascot... and give him a name!

The Men’s EHF EURO 2022 has got its official mascot – but no name for it yet.

Handball fans are asked to help find a name for this mischievous deer, that will accompany us for the next nine months, including the final tournament in Hungary and Slovakia.

We have been enriched with a real master of fun, but we have not yet baptised our new friend. The decision is up to the fans, who can vote on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages until Sunday 30 May.

An unmissable character at EHF EURO 2022

But who is he really?

A sincere, naughty, outspoken guy, who is in for all the insanity. He is all about entertainment and does everything he can do to keep himself in the spotlight and keep the fans entertained. Sometimes he goes crazy, other times he makes the mood in unexpected situations.

He will be an unmissable character at the EHF EURO 2022, available for selfies with fans, spinning, dancing, surprising fans with a popcorn rain or a water gun, encouraging all to cheer, inviting to funny games, just doing everything he can to make everyone feel good in the arenas.

Fans can vote the mascot's name until 30 May

Fans will meet our fun master – who never hides his opinion – not only at matches, but also in our tournament guides and on our social media pages.

He is already sitting on needles, he is ready to start his crazy adventures… but he cannot do so yet as long as he can’t introduce himself with a name!

So, fans are invited to pick their favourite name out of these three suggestions:

PRANKY

GOLDIE

TRICKY

… and vote on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

The mascot’s name will be revealed in four weeks’ time as voting ends on Sunday 30 May.