Meet the EHF EURO stars: Cristina Neagu

"From the first second, I felt that I was born for it.

"I can say that, after a year or so of playing handball, I decided I would become the best handball player."

Living legend Cristina Neagu features in the second episode of Handball Portraits, a five-part series of short films featuring the biggest stars of the Women’s EHF EURO – both from the past and the upcoming 2022 edition in Slovenia, North Macedonia, and Montenegro in November.

You can watch the premiere on the Home of Handball Twitch channel at 17:00 hrs on 10 October.