Meet the EHF EURO stars: Cristina Neagu
Meet the EHF EURO stars of the past and the present: The exclusive five-part video series Handball Portraits presents the leading players that impressed fans across Europe in the past, or will do so at the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 in November, with their dazzling performances.
Episode 1: Cristina Neagu (Romania).
"From the first second, I felt that I was born for it.
"I can say that, after a year or so of playing handball, I decided I would become the best handball player."
Living legend Cristina Neagu features in the second episode of Handball Portraits, a five-part series of short films featuring the biggest stars of the Women’s EHF EURO – both from the past and the upcoming 2022 edition in Slovenia, North Macedonia, and Montenegro in November.
"Some of my peers would tease me about being too small. I didn't realise what that meant and what it took to be the best."
Neagu shares insights into her early days in the sport and the highs and lows on her journey to becoming one of the most recognisable players in the world and an athlete who has an entire nation's hopes resting on her shoulders.
All episodes of the Handball Portraits:
5 October – Estelle Nze Minko
10 October – Cristina Neagu
17 October – Montenegro 2012 team
24 October – Anita Görbicz
31 October – Ana Gros