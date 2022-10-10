Benidorm keen to enjoy the European dream
TM Benidorm do not have the word continuity as the basis for this season. They signed several players from different nationalities, let others go and now they will count on the experience of the head coach Fernando Latorre (in the club since 2019/20) to align everything. So far, it is going well and they have achieved their goal of reaching the group phase of the EHF European League.
With goalkeeper Roberto Rodríguez in great shape and line player Iker Serrano showing that age is just a number, the Spanish team want to fly high in this competition on the wings of talented players like Ivan Nikcevic and Ramiro Martinez.
Main facts
- qualified for the EHF European League group phase by beating Swiss side Zürich in the qualification phase (64:58)
- Benidorm kept their head coach, Fernando Latorre, but there were many changes in the squad
- two seasons ago they lost the opportunity to reach the group phase due to Covid-19 but now the Spanish side will finally be present
- the biggest signing this season is Ramiro Martinez, Sinfin’s right wing last season
- in this city there is a great handball tradition with other teams that also played in Europe, such as Calpisa from Alicante and BM Altea
Most important question: Will TM Benidorm be able to make a splash in their debut at this level?
Group B features great teams, but TM Benidorm can fight for a place in the top four and reach the Last 16. Fernando Latorre, Benidorm’s head coach, is “happy with the draw, although there is still a lot to analyse to know all the rivals.”
SG Flensburg (EHF Champions League winners in 2013/14 and three-time German champions) are the big headliner in this Group.
“Receiving a team like Flensburg will be something historic and we will be able to enjoy some very high-level and demanding European matches,” he said.
The team captain Carlos Grau Cussac, acknowledges that there are several teams with a lot of quality in this competition, but he makes it clear that his team “will try to enjoy and go as far as possible.”
Under the spotlight: Ramiro Martinez
Ramiro Martinez arrived at TM Benidorm this season and is starting at full throttle. The 27-year-old right wing has an impressive shot, he has scored incredible and decisive goals and he is a penalty expert. Also noteworthy is that he scored 14 goals against Zürich in the two games of the EHF European League Qualification. The Argentine player has a great mindset and will be a fundamental pillar in the Spanish squad.
How they rate themselves
The Spanish coach Fernando Latorre highlights the happiness and determination of his team and the importance of this achievement for the club and its fans. “It is an important step in the growth of the club, we are very happy and ready to enjoy this competition,” he said.
In turn, Carlos Grau Cussac, the team captain, wants to “be competitive in Europe and in the Spanish Championship,” but above all the word that stands out is to “enjoy”.
“I want to see the team’s growth, but above all try to enjoy the season,” highlighted Carlos.
Did you know?
Fernando Latorre is a firefighter as well as Benidorm’s head coach. It is a curious fact and the Spanish coach makes the two jobs compatible.
What the numbers say
Positive numbers are not always a good sign. The Spanish club were in the qualification rounds for the EHF European League two seasons ago, but the story didn't have a happy ending. TM Benidorm won the first match at home against Austrian club Fivers by three, but some positive cases at the time of the pandemic prevented the team from traveling and playing the second leg in Vienna. A fact that ended with the elimination of the Spanish side.
Arrivals and departures
Arrivals: Rolandas Bernatonis (SBS-Eger), Mladen Sotic (HC Vojvodina), Marc Perez Padro (La Roca), Samuel Ibañez (Cuenca), Ramiro Martinez (Sinfín), Rúben Santos (Vitória FC), Adrian Cortina (Mislata) and Dragan Soljic (Ademar León)
Departures: Alvaro Ruiz Sanchez (Retired), Jose Mario Gutierrez (Retired), Pedro Antonio Ayres (Valladolid), Roney Franzini (Cisne), Ignacio Becerra (Azoty Pulawy), Luis Felipe Reina (Puente Genil)
Team captain: Carlos Grau Cussac
Coach: Fernando Latorre, since 2019/20
Past achievements
European League
Qualification Round 2 (1): 2020/21
National champion: -
National cup winner: -