Benidorm keen to enjoy the European dream

With goalkeeper Roberto Rodríguez in great shape and line player Iker Serrano showing that age is just a number, the Spanish team want to fly high in this competition on the wings of talented players like Ivan Nikcevic and Ramiro Martinez.

Main facts

qualified for the EHF European League group phase by beating Swiss side Zürich in the qualification phase (64:58)

Benidorm kept their head coach, Fernando Latorre, but there were many changes in the squad

two seasons ago they lost the opportunity to reach the group phase due to Covid-19 but now the Spanish side will finally be present

the biggest signing this season is Ramiro Martinez, Sinfin’s right wing last season

in this city there is a great handball tradition with other teams that also played in Europe, such as Calpisa from Alicante and BM Altea

Most important question: Will TM Benidorm be able to make a splash in their debut at this level?

Group B features great teams, but TM Benidorm can fight for a place in the top four and reach the Last 16. Fernando Latorre, Benidorm’s head coach, is “happy with the draw, although there is still a lot to analyse to know all the rivals.”

SG Flensburg (EHF Champions League winners in 2013/14 and three-time German champions) are the big headliner in this Group.

“Receiving a team like Flensburg will be something historic and we will be able to enjoy some very high-level and demanding European matches,” he said.

The team captain Carlos Grau Cussac, acknowledges that there are several teams with a lot of quality in this competition, but he makes it clear that his team “will try to enjoy and go as far as possible.”

Under the spotlight: Ramiro Martinez

Ramiro Martinez arrived at TM Benidorm this season and is starting at full throttle. The 27-year-old right wing has an impressive shot, he has scored incredible and decisive goals and he is a penalty expert. Also noteworthy is that he scored 14 goals against Zürich in the two games of the EHF European League Qualification. The Argentine player has a great mindset and will be a fundamental pillar in the Spanish squad.