Richardson key for Barça offensively, as he mixed the right and centre back positions. He also remained cold-blooded when it came to converting penalties. The former Chambéry and Montpellier player scored five of them in the final, at a perfect 100 per cent efficiency rate, after netted two in the semi-final on Saturday.

The EHF FINAL4 has been, over the years, a very successful event for the legendary Jackson Richardson’s son, as he lifted the trophy with Montpellier in 2018 and Barça in 2022. He also played the event in 2023, when Barça lost in the semi-final against future winners SC Magdeburg.

In 2018, Richardson scored 10 goals over the weekend with the French side, before netting only three times with Barça in 2022.