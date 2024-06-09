FF4CGN24

LIVE BLOG: Last 10 minutes of final; tight as can be

EHF / Courtney Gahan
09 June 2024, 17:20

From the beginnings of the season back in the middle of September 2023, it has been a long road to the ultimate day of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 — and it is Aalborg and Barça who have made it all the way. For the second time, the sides meet in the final, on court now in LANXESS arena, with the Danish team hoping for a different outcome compared to 2021. While Barça aim to extend their title-winning record, Aalborg target the trophy for the first time in history. 

Earlier on Sunday, THW Kiel beat Magdeburg to claim third place. 

 

Sunday 9 June

19:24 53rd MINUTE | AALBORG VS BARÇA 26:27

A critical save from Emil Nielsen after Aalborg are forced to shoot with a passive play call looming opens the chance for the Spanish side to take a two-goal lead. Could this be the key turning point? 

19:19 49th MINUTE | AALBORG VS BARÇA 24:24

Gonzalo Perez de Vargas returns to the Barça bench and Emil Nielsen comes back into goal. Can the Danish keeper make the difference here? At the other end of the court, Niklas Landin's saves have slowed since the first period, so if Nielsen can bring his best, he may be the key to victory for Barça. 

But we cannot forget Aalborg have a strong option on the bench as well, as Fabian Norsten was instrumental in the semi-final as replacement for Landin when the Denmark stalwart performed below his best. 

19:15 46th MINUTE | AALBORG VS BARÇA 22:23

We enter the last quarter of the game with it still neck-and-neck, as Timothey N'Guessan nets his fifth goal to bring Barça one in front again. 

We suspected that Aalborg would be able to bring it to Barça in this clash, in comparison with how the final unfolded when the two met in 2021. On that occasion, Barça recorded the biggest win ever at the EHF FINAL4. That is certainly not going to happen today — it looks like separating the sides at all is going to be very difficult. 

19:08 40th MINUTE | AALBORG VS BARÇA 20:20

Mikkel Hansen scores his fifth goal of the final from the penalty line, as he chases what would be his first EHF Champions League title after 16 seasons in the competition. 

Back in 2021, when Hansen's This is me story was written, he spoke about the dream of winning the Champions League and hoping to do it with the Danish club. Read the touching words below. 

FF4CGN24 Final Aalborg Håndbold Vs Barça UH16642 UH
Handball has brought me amazing experiences, great teammates. The road has been worth it. It would not make anything different if I had the possibility and, come the end of my career, I will feel privileged, without a doubt. But it is time to go back home.

And looking at things right now, there is a chance that I will have the opportunity to win the EHF Champions League playing in Denmark. Because the seeds have been sowed in Aalborg, there is that possibility — if I do not manage to do it before, of course.

I will never stop chasing that dream. The dream I had in my back garden when I was playing with my sisters and dreaming of being the best player in the world.

Sometimes dreams come true.
Mikkel Hansen
Left back, Aalborg Håndbold

18:56 35th MINUTE | AALBORG VS BARÇA 15:15

Left handers are starring in attack in the final, with Aalborg's Mads Hoxer and Barça's Dika Mem and Melvyn Richardson all on five goals. In defence, Niklas Landin is just winning the battle against Barça's duo, with Gonzalo Perez de Vargas adding two saves so far in his time on court for a combined seven with Emil Nielsen, while Landin has eight. 

18:56 31st MINUTE | AALBORG VS BARÇA 15:15

The final resumes! Will we need more than 30 minutes to find the winners of this thrilling clash? 

18:44

Could we ask for a better match to decide the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 title? I think not, and neither does our journalist Kevin Domas. Read his thoughts on the match so far below. 

FF4CGN24 Final Aalborg Håndbold Vs Barça UH16077 UH
We expected a tight contest between Barça and Aalborg and, for now, this is exactly what the spectators in the LANXESS arena get. While Barça might have had the upper hand for the first 20 minutes, Aalborg have always been in touch. And as soon as the Spanish team let their guard down, Mikkel Hansen and his teammates used the opportunity to score. Right now, it is really hard to predict who is going to take the trophy, and this is why this game is so exciting!
Kevin Domas
EHF journalist
Viber Image 2022 11 18 12 18 17 274
FF4CGN24 Final Aalborg Håndbold Vs Barça UH16213 UH

18:41 HALF-TIME | AALBORG VS BARÇA 15:15

Aalborg take the lead for the first time courtesy of Mads Hoxer, with his third goal, but Barça answer before the break and we go to half-time all sqaure in the trophy game. 

18:37 28th MINUTE | AALBORG VS BARÇA 14:14

Barça are having some trouble against Denmark's defence, having to work very hard for their chances. On this occasion, they lose the ball and are punished with a fast break from Kristian Bjørnsen, which brings us all square again as half-time looms. 

18:32 24th MINUTE | AALBORG VS BARÇA 11:12

With no save from Emil Nielsen for almost 10 minutes, Barça replace the Dane with Gonzalo Perez de Vargas. Meanwhile, Niklas Landin has added another save and Dika Mem another goal. The two are really leading for their sides, although it is all-round a cracking match that is fully delivering everything a final should be. 

18:26 20th MINUTE | AALBORG VS BARÇA 8:10

Timeout Aalborg as Barça reopen a two-goal lead. All but one of Barça's goals so far have come from the back court, while Aalborg have scored two off the wing (from Sebastian Barthold) and line (Rene Antonsen). 

18:22 17th MINUTE | AALBORG VS BARÇA 8:8

Aalborg score two in a row to equalise the game again, helped to their chances by Niklas Landin's continued superb form. Landin has already stopped six balls and holds a save rate of 40 per cent, just edging his national teammate Emil Nielsen, who has five stops at a rate of 38.46 per cent. 

18:16 12th MINUTE | AALBORG VS BARÇA 6:8

Three saves Niklas Landin; four Emil Nielsen. The Danish goalkeeper battle is everything we hoped it would be. Landin did not deliver his best until moneytime in the semi-final on Saturday, but has a tendency to show up big time after a disappointing game — and is clearly doing that today. 

18:13 9th MINUTE | AALBORG VS BARÇA 3:6

Dika Mem nets what is already his third goal, as the right back has clearly been the most influential player early in this final. 

Mem is the closest to passing PSG's Kamil Syprzak on the season's top scorer chart, and now needs 11 goals to do it. It seemed a big task ahead of the final, but Mem is on absolute fire so the chance suddenly seems to be there for the French player to do it. 

That said, he made clear — as all players do — that the trophy is far more important. 

18:11 7th MINUTE | AALBORG VS BARÇA 2:4

Barça's Emil Nielsen and Aalborg's Niklas Landin both record their first saves of the final, as Barça edge ahead by two in the early minutes in a fiery atmosphere in LANXESS arena. But Landin adds another save to his tally off a penalty versus Aleix Gomez, creating the chance for Aalborg to move ahead.

Mikkel Hansen takes his first steps on the court and Aleks Vlah heads to the bench. 

18:05 3rd MINUTE | AALBORG VS BARÇA 1:2

After his huge performance in the semi-final, Emil Nielsen starts in goal for Barça. In attack, Dika Mem has already scored his second — another great outside jump shot essentially impossible for Niklas Landin, in Aalborg's goal, to stop. 

Aalborg's first goal also came courtesy of a back — Thomas Arnoldsen on a breakthrough. 

18:04 2nd MINUTE | AALBORG VS BARÇA 0:1

The final is underway! Barça start in attack, with captain Dika Mem netting the first goal of the game — a long-range scorcher right into the top corner.

17:59

Barça are on court and we are about to hear the anthem of the EHF Champions League, before the players complete some last sprints and the teams have a final huddle. Then the final begins! 

17:57

Aalborg take the court first to huge cheers, in particular for Mikkel Hansen, showing the universal love handball fans have for the Danish legend who is playing his last game in the EHF Champions League today. 

17:53

Anastacia's performance wraps up and the teams are gathered in the tunnel awaiting entry to the arena. Not long now until the trophy game begins! 

17:46

The pre-final show is starting, with Anastacia on court for her first performance of the day, "Best days." 

17:32

Less than 30 minutes until the title-deciding game begins, Aalborg and Barça are getting their shooting arms ready with positional warm-up shots. 

Barça coach Carlos Ortega has the chance to become the first to win eight EHF Champions League titles in this match. He is currently level with Andrei Xepkin on seven, with six won as a player and one in his first season as coach of Barça. Below, see his thoughts on Aalborg. 

FF4CGN24 SF2 Barça Vs THW Kiel AR60411 AH
I saw the first half of the first semi-final and part of the second. They showed a really good 6-0 defence. Really strong. We played against Magdeburg. We know how difficult it is to beat them. Aalborg have players who are able to shoot from the outside, to play one-against-one. [Mads] Hoxer is really good at the moment. We did not play this season against Aalborg. They are having a much better season than in 2021. I think it’s going to be a big battle.
Carlos Ortega
Head coach, Barça

17:24

36 minutes until the starting whistle on the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 final and warm-up is progressing on court. The opening show will start at 17:45 CEST with a performance from Anastacia. 

While we wait, journalist Kevin Domas shares his pre-game thoughts on the Aalborg vs Barça clash. 

FF4CGN24 SF2 Barça Vs THW Kiel UH28939 UH
Barça vs Aalborg might not have been the game that everyone expected to close the season but, based on the whole season, it feels somehow logical that these teams will be fighting for the trophy. Between the star-studded teams, what will make the difference? My prediction is that the team that wins the Danish goalkeeper battle will probably take it all.

Emil Nielsen has been stunning all season long, and there is no reason things should change tonight, all of a sudden. But Niklas Landin proved yesterday he was decisive in the key moments of the semi-final, and it's very rare that he gives two lacklustre performances in a row. The goalkeeper who makes the most saves will probably be the one who offers the trophy to his teammates.
Kevin Domas
EHF journalist
Viber Image 2022 11 18 12 18 17 274
17:08

The opening match of the day is done and it's time for the main event — the final! Aalborg and Barça are both on court in LANXESS arena for the early stages of their warm-up now. 

FF4CGN24 Third Place SC Magdeburg Vs THW Kiel UH14081 UH
It was important for us to show something else than we did yesterday. It was hard to find sleep last night after such a loss, after failing to show what is THW Kiel. Today was much better. The start of the game gave us a lot of confidence offensively, especially after what we delivered yesterday. For the fans, for the team, for the club, it was really important to end the season on a high note.
Patrik Wiencek
Line player, THW Kiel
It was hard to focus as we were all really disappointed after the loss in the semi-final yesterday. We came here to win the final and it’s tough to find the motivation to play this game. It took us one half and then we started to play good. But we missed too many crucial shots — myself first of all, and it’s hard to come back when you miss these shots after being behind by nine.
Omar Ingi Magnusson
Right back, SC Magdeburg

16:39 RESULT | SC MAGDEBURG VS THW KIEL 28:32

THW Kiel hold off Magdeburg's comeback, with a late save from Tomas Mrkva and goals from Nikola Bilyk and Hendrik Pekeler sealing the deal. It is the second time Kiel have finished third at the EHF FINAL4 Men, after they did so in 2022. 

16:34 57th MINUTE | SC MAGDEBURG VS THW KIEL 27:30

3.5 minutes to go; three-goals difference. Magdeburg have achieved a remarkable feat in reducing the distance from the nine goals at half-time. Can they complete the comeback in these last minutes? 

Should regular time end with the score level, the outcome will be decided on a penalty shootout with no overtime played. 

16:27 50th MINUTE | SC MAGDEBURG VS THW KIEL 23:28

Into the final 10 minutes and it's absolute crunchtime for Magdeburg as they hunt a comeback here. Sergey Hernandez has really improved his performance in goal, while the likes of Gisli Kristjansson — key in Magdeburg's title win last year as he won the MVP title — and Felix Claar are showing their ability to perform in the high-pressure stages as we have seen them do so many times before. 

But Tomas Mrkva continues to be a headache for Magdeburg, now reaching a tally of 13 saves, including three on penalties that could have been crucial easy goals. 

16:21 46th MINUTE | SC MAGDEBURG VS THW KIEL 23:27

Felix Claar reduces the score line to four and it seems Magdeburg have indeed managed to grab the momentum. It's a slow and steady climb back, with the fact that Sergey Hernandez has started saving helping give Magdeburg opportunities to close the gap.  

16:14 41st MINUTE | SC MAGDEBURG VS THW KIEL 19:25

Timeout Kiel after Tomas Mrkva makes a save on a penalty against Omar Ingi Magnusson. But Magdeburg have been inching closer, with the distance now at six from the half-time distance of nine thanks to a 3:0 partial. 

16:08 36th MINUTE | SC MAGDEBURG VS THW KIEL 17:25

Magdeburg right wing Tim Hornke leaves the court with what looks like an ankle injury, as the team doctor shakes his head at coach Bennet Wiegert to seemingly indicate it might be too serious for Hornke to return to court at any point. 

Hornke has been important for Magdeburg, scoring four goals so far. On the left side of the court, Hornke's counterpart Lukas Mertens has netted five from five, making the wing duo the most important shooting asset so far for Magdeburg, as no other player has scored more than two. 

Daniel Pettersen takes the court in Hornke's place. 

16:03 33rd MINUTE | SC MAGDEBURG VS THW KIEL 15:24

Return to action in the 3/4 placement match, with Kiel in an extremely promising position to finish their season with a win. After Mikael Aggefors came on court but made no saves towards the end of the first half, Sergey Hernandez is back in goal for Magdeburg. 

Meanwhile, Barça have arrived at LANXESS arena ahead of the final at 18:00 CEST. 

FF4CGN24 Third Place SC Magdeburg Vs THW Kiel UH21177 UH

15:46 HALF-TIME | SC MAGDEBURG VS THW KIEL 14:23

An incredible first half from THW Kiel sees them take a nine-goal lead into the break. THW keeper Tomas Mrkva holds a nine-save tally that speaks volumes regarding the difference on the score board, with a save rate of 39.13 per cent. Niclas Ekberg leads the scoring chart with six goals, in what is shaping up to be a fitting farewell for the Swedish wing.  

15:41 28th MINUTE | SC MAGDEBURG VS THW KIEL 13:21

What a display we are witnessing from Kiel! THW have hit a steady eight-goal advantage and it is difficult to imagine Magdeburg shifting the momentum here, but half-time is coming and Magdeburg will undoubtedly find some things to adapt that might help them for the second half. Crucial now is for Magdeburg to keep the distance from growing greater, and pull it back as much as they can before the half-time buzzer. 

15:32 21st MINUTE | SC MAGDEBURG VS THW KIEL 10:16

Kiel continue their rampage and hit a six-goal lead that inspires Magdeburg coach Bennet Wiegert to replace Sergey Hernandez (two saves) with Mikael Aggefors between the posts. Goalkeeping is one area both Magdeburg and Kiel were outclassed in the semi-finals, but today at least Mrkva has found his form. Can Aggefors find his and help Magdeburg with a comeback? 

15:27 17th MINUTE | SC MAGDEBURG VS THW KIEL 7:11

Kiel extend their lead as they continue to profit off saves from Tomas Mrkva, as he reaches a tally of six and a rate of 42.86 per cent. Mrkva certainly has his saving form turned on, and when a goalkeeper starts to save we know they can often ride the wave to a superb match.

Mrkva was a crucial factor in Kiel reaching the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4. He had an excellent outing in the second-leg quarter-final as the side pulled off a miraculous 10-goal win that meant they accomplished the seemingly impossible task of an aggregate victory after losing the first leg by nine. 

15:23 15th MINUTE | SC MAGDEBURG VS THW KIEL 7:11

Kiel are back in command after allowing Magdeburg to equalise earlier, and that is thanks in large part to a strong performance from goalkeeper Tomas Mrkva, who counts four saves so far. In attack, Niclas Ekberg is making the most of his last Champions League match for the "Zebras," having contributed four of his side's goals so far. 

15:18 12th MINUTE | SC MAGDEBURG VS THW KIEL 7:9

A direct red card for Christian O'Sullivan for a face hit on Eric Johansson is a blow for Magdeburg, and extends the Norwegian's record of disqualifications at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4. The key defender for the side has now been sent off in every match he has played in Cologne, for a total of four. 

15:11 7th MINUTE | SC MAGDEBURG VS THW KIEL 5:5

A turbo-charged two minutes with seven goals scored see Magdeburg level the game rapidly. This was an element of the 2023 title winners' game highlighted by data analyst journalist Julian Rux prior to the quarter-finals, which highlighted the phenomenon of so-called "kill shots," referring to how Magdeburg often win matches thanks to one or two big scoring runs that can either see them pull ahead or level a match quickly. 

Although the article was published in the context of the quarter-final battle against Kielce, it's still an interesting read about the unique style of the German team. Check it out here.

15:09 5th MINUTE | SC MAGDEBURG VS THW KIEL 1:3

Ekberg delivers his second goal of the game already, as Kiel enjoy an early lead. Magdeburg are finding trouble so far against Kiel's defence, and Tomas Mrkva has also had a say in goal. 

15:06 2nd MINUTE | SC MAGDEBURG VS THW KIEL 0:1

Back to action, with Magdeburg in attack.

15:05 2nd MINUTE | SC MAGDEBURG VS THW KIEL 0:1

A pause in the match as there is a problem with liquid on the sideline. 

15:01 2nd MINUTE | SC MAGDEBURG VS THW KIEL 0:1

The 3/4 placement match begins with THW Kiel in attack, and wing Niclas Ekberg — playing his last EHF Champions League game for Kiel after 12 seasons with the German side — nets the first goal of the day. 

14:55

Magdeburg are on court and Kiel are completing the entry procedure now. We are minutes away from throw-off in the second-to-last match of the 2023/24 season! 

14:42

Kiel and Magdeburg have left the court for their last pre-game chats and we will soon be underway with the second and last day of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024! See where you can watch the matches in your country below, with all streamed live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions). 

14:36

Magdeburg and Kiel are into the final stages of their warm-up now, with the start of the 3/4 placement game just over 20 minutes away. 

As I've already mentioned, mastering the mental element of this match is usually the key to winning it — that can be said of every game but in particular when backing up after a semi-final defeat. Magdeburg may have taken their loss a little harder than THW, as a defeat you can see coming long before the final whistle is less of a shock than one that occurs only in the final minutes when you see your chance snatched away suddenly. 

With that said, athletes want to win every game they play. So will Magdeburg make it three from three against Magdeburg this season (after winning both Bundesliga encounters), or will Kiel end that series? 

14:05

Into the final hour before the starting whistle now, and THW Kiel are taking the court to start warm-up. 

The 3/4 placement match is a difficult one, with less than 24 hours to recover both physically and mentally after the semi-final loss, ending what the teams have been fighting for all season. It often comes down to who can master the mental aspect the best. And the most important motivation is usually the club supporters, as Nikola Bilyk said following the semi-final defeat yesterday. 

FF4CGN24 SF2 Barça Vs THW Kiel UH10464 UH
Those Sunday games are always really tough, especially after such a huge loss. I think that we just owe to the fans and to the club to show something else tomorrow. No matter how hard it is to find the motivation, we have to play 100 per cent against Magdeburg. We have to find motivation, to try to do everything to win this game and end the weekend on a better note.
Nikola Bilyk
Left back, THW Kiel
13:44

We near the last hour before throw-off on the ultimate day of the 2023/24 season, and THW Kiel and Magdeburg have both arrived at LANXESS arena ready for the 3/4 placement game. 

13:20

Slovenians and the EHF Champions League Men title — you have to go back a fair way to find a title win that did not include a Slovenian player in the champion team, all the way to Vardar's victory in 2016/17. And the list of names is long. 

Last year, Marko Bezjak took the title with Magdeburg. The two preceding years, Blaz Janc and Domen Makuc took it with Barça, along with Jure Dolenec in 2020/21. When Kiel raised the trophy in 2019/20, Miha Zarabec was part of the team. In 2018/19, Stas Skube celebrated the title with Vardar. In 2017/18, Vid Kavticnik made it to the top of the podium with Montpellier. 

Slovenia are the only country with this achievement, as no other can count so many consecutive title wins recently. And the series is sure to continue, as both finalists have Slovenians in their midst — Aleks Vlah for Aalborg and Makuc and Janc for Barça. 

12:23

Who will raise the trophy? And who will take the MVP award? In what is the 15th edition of the EHF FINAL4 Men, this is the 11th time the individual award will be given. Below, see the list of who has received it before. 

In yesterday's semi-finals, Barça goalkeeper Emil Nielsen certainly made a strong case for himself, although we might guess that the Spanish side will at least start with Gonzalo Perez de Vargas in goal today, as many coaches with such stellar options in between the posts tend to do — such as Györ last weekend at the EHF FINAL4 Women 2024.

But could we see the first ever Danish MVP of the EHF FINAL4 Men? With Aalborg in the final and Nielsen in Barça's line-up, the possibility is definitely there. Another strong contender could be Barça captain Dika Mem, which would make it the second French player to receive it. 

Season Player Club
2022/23 Gisli Kristjánsson (ISL) SC Magdeburg (GER)
2021/22 Artsem Karalek (BLR) Kielce (POL)
2020/21 Gonzalo Perez de Vargas (ESP) FC Barcelona (ESP)
2019/20 Hendrik Pekeler (GER) THW Kiel (GER)
2018/19 Igor Karacic (CRO) HC Vardar (MKD)
2017/18 Diego Simonet (ARG) Montpellier HB (FRA)
2016/17 Arpad Sterbik (ESP) HC Vardar (MKD)
2015/16 Aron Palmarsson (ISL) Telekom Veszprém (HUN)
2014/15 Nikola Karabatic (FRA) FC Barcelona (ESP)
2013/14 Aron Palmarsson (ISL) THW Kiel (GER)

11:47

Before the final at 18:00 CEST, THW Kiel and Magdeburg will fight for third place in what is their first encounter in European cup competitions. Although the two have never met in an international match, they are of course familiar rivals from the Bundesliga. This season, Magdeburg won both matches against Kiel in the domestic league. 

It is the first all-German encounter at the EHF FINAL4 since 2014, when Flensburg beat Kiel in the final. There has only been one all-German 3/4 placement match at the EHF FINAL4, in 2011, with Rhein-Neckar Löwen defeating Hamburg. 

Current Kiel player Domagoj Duvnjak was part of that 3/4 game, playing for Hamburg at the time. He would later win the Champions League with the side, in 2013. He joined Kiel the summer after they were defeated by Flensburg in the final. 

11:41

Today's final will have the option of a live audio stream service for the visually impaired. It is the first time this service is offered, and EHF Marketing are thrilled to bring a new level of accessibility and engagement for all handball fans to enjoy the excitement of the title match. Read more about it here

11:19

The past has no bearing on what will unfold today in Cologne as the season's title is decided, but just for fun, let's take a look back at the 2021 final, when Barça defeated Aalborg decisively to celebrate their ninth trophy. 

That match certainly did not go as Aalborg planned, with Barça securing the biggest victory ever recorded at the EHF FINAL4, 36:23. It was Aalborg's debut in Cologne, which does not mean they were not dreaming of going all the way, but still meant reaching the final was a significant achievement. 

Of course both teams have changed since then. Notably, on Aalborg's side, the young guns like Mads Hoxer and Thomas Arnoldsen had yet to join the side, and at the other end of the scale, they have since welcomed the hugely experienced Niklas Landin and Mikkel Hansen. In Saturday's semi-final, Aalborg delivered a superb match all round, but in money time it was Landin's ability to deliver under pressure that ultimately earned them the ticket to the trophy game. 

While it seems everything is lined up for Aalborg to be a serious opponent for Barça in today's final, the Spanish side were unstoppable in their semi against THW Kiel. And Aalborg have never won against Barça, in a total of 11 previous encounters. But this is the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4, where there are no rules when it comes to favourites. 

Below, enjoy some highlights of the 2021 final via the Home of Handball YouTube. There, you can also see highlights of yesterday's semi-finals. 

11:00

Good morning and welcome to the final day of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24! Courtney Gahan here to guide you through the ultimate day of the season, live from Cologne, where all eyes will be on LANXESS arena as Barça and Aalborg battle for the trophy. The day begins with the 3/4 placement match, with an all-German clash as Magdeburg and Kiel aim to avoid leaving Cologne empty-handed. 

The schedule for today: 

To begin, get to know all the facts surrounding the matches with our preview and recap what happened yesterday with the live blog coverage of the semi-finals. Find them below!

FF4CGN24 SF1 SC Magdeburg Vs Aalborg Håndbold AR60342 AH
