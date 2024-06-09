An incredible first half from THW Kiel sees them take a nine-goal lead into the break. THW keeper Tomas Mrkva holds a nine-save tally that speaks volumes regarding the difference on the score board, with a save rate of 39.13 per cent. Niclas Ekberg leads the scoring chart with six goals, in what is shaping up to be a fitting farewell for the Swedish wing.

15:41 28th MINUTE | SC MAGDEBURG VS THW KIEL 13:21

What a display we are witnessing from Kiel! THW have hit a steady eight-goal advantage and it is difficult to imagine Magdeburg shifting the momentum here, but half-time is coming and Magdeburg will undoubtedly find some things to adapt that might help them for the second half. Crucial now is for Magdeburg to keep the distance from growing greater, and pull it back as much as they can before the half-time buzzer.

15:32 21st MINUTE | SC MAGDEBURG VS THW KIEL 10:16

Kiel continue their rampage and hit a six-goal lead that inspires Magdeburg coach Bennet Wiegert to replace Sergey Hernandez (two saves) with Mikael Aggefors between the posts. Goalkeeping is one area both Magdeburg and Kiel were outclassed in the semi-finals, but today at least Mrkva has found his form. Can Aggefors find his and help Magdeburg with a comeback?

15:27 17th MINUTE | SC MAGDEBURG VS THW KIEL 7:11

Kiel extend their lead as they continue to profit off saves from Tomas Mrkva, as he reaches a tally of six and a rate of 42.86 per cent. Mrkva certainly has his saving form turned on, and when a goalkeeper starts to save we know they can often ride the wave to a superb match.

Mrkva was a crucial factor in Kiel reaching the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4. He had an excellent outing in the second-leg quarter-final as the side pulled off a miraculous 10-goal win that meant they accomplished the seemingly impossible task of an aggregate victory after losing the first leg by nine.

15:23 15th MINUTE | SC MAGDEBURG VS THW KIEL 7:11

Kiel are back in command after allowing Magdeburg to equalise earlier, and that is thanks in large part to a strong performance from goalkeeper Tomas Mrkva, who counts four saves so far. In attack, Niclas Ekberg is making the most of his last Champions League match for the "Zebras," having contributed four of his side's goals so far.

15:18 12th MINUTE | SC MAGDEBURG VS THW KIEL 7:9

A direct red card for Christian O'Sullivan for a face hit on Eric Johansson is a blow for Magdeburg, and extends the Norwegian's record of disqualifications at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4. The key defender for the side has now been sent off in every match he has played in Cologne, for a total of four.

15:11 7th MINUTE | SC MAGDEBURG VS THW KIEL 5:5

A turbo-charged two minutes with seven goals scored see Magdeburg level the game rapidly. This was an element of the 2023 title winners' game highlighted by data analyst journalist Julian Rux prior to the quarter-finals, which highlighted the phenomenon of so-called "kill shots," referring to how Magdeburg often win matches thanks to one or two big scoring runs that can either see them pull ahead or level a match quickly.

Although the article was published in the context of the quarter-final battle against Kielce, it's still an interesting read about the unique style of the German team. Check it out here.

15:09 5th MINUTE | SC MAGDEBURG VS THW KIEL 1:3

Ekberg delivers his second goal of the game already, as Kiel enjoy an early lead. Magdeburg are finding trouble so far against Kiel's defence, and Tomas Mrkva has also had a say in goal.

15:06 2nd MINUTE | SC MAGDEBURG VS THW KIEL 0:1

Back to action, with Magdeburg in attack.

15:05 2nd MINUTE | SC MAGDEBURG VS THW KIEL 0:1

A pause in the match as there is a problem with liquid on the sideline.

15:01 2nd MINUTE | SC MAGDEBURG VS THW KIEL 0:1

The 3/4 placement match begins with THW Kiel in attack, and wing Niclas Ekberg — playing his last EHF Champions League game for Kiel after 12 seasons with the German side — nets the first goal of the day.

14:55

Magdeburg are on court and Kiel are completing the entry procedure now. We are minutes away from throw-off in the second-to-last match of the 2023/24 season!

14:42

Kiel and Magdeburg have left the court for their last pre-game chats and we will soon be underway with the second and last day of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024! See where you can watch the matches in your country below, with all streamed live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions).

14:36

Magdeburg and Kiel are into the final stages of their warm-up now, with the start of the 3/4 placement game just over 20 minutes away.

As I've already mentioned, mastering the mental element of this match is usually the key to winning it — that can be said of every game but in particular when backing up after a semi-final defeat. Magdeburg may have taken their loss a little harder than THW, as a defeat you can see coming long before the final whistle is less of a shock than one that occurs only in the final minutes when you see your chance snatched away suddenly.

With that said, athletes want to win every game they play. So will Magdeburg make it three from three against Magdeburg this season (after winning both Bundesliga encounters), or will Kiel end that series?

14:05

Into the final hour before the starting whistle now, and THW Kiel are taking the court to start warm-up.

The 3/4 placement match is a difficult one, with less than 24 hours to recover both physically and mentally after the semi-final loss, ending what the teams have been fighting for all season. It often comes down to who can master the mental aspect the best. And the most important motivation is usually the club supporters, as Nikola Bilyk said following the semi-final defeat yesterday.