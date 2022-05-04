Men’s EHF EURO 2022 analysis: The rising stars for the future

They are between 19 and 24 years old - and they put their stamp on the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia.

Two youngsters are coming from the EHF programme Respect your Talent and five players, who were already crucial for their teams, were named the “players for the future” in the in-depth qualitative analysis of the tournament – this third of the series puts the spotlight on those rising stars.

Using all official championship statistics, EHF Methods Commission member Monique Tijsterman together with the expert observations from a team of Hungarian observers (Dr Zoltán Marczinka, Dr Csaba Ökrös, János Hajdu/all EHF Master Coaches and Zoltán Kólya/CEO My Handball System Hungary Kft.) analysed individual players, teams and their defensive and attacking styles - and named their top 7 talents.

Launched in 2019 by the EHF, the Respect Your Talent programme promotes the holistic development of talented players’ careers, both on and off the handball court. Young athletes are inspired and mentored by some of Europe’s best handball players and supported by leading field experts. Some of these rising stars of our sport were in action at Men’s EHF EURO 2022 and two of them stood out:

Radojica Cepic (Montenegro):

The 19-year-old centre back played seven times during the championship, scoring 19 goals. He understood the movement of his teammates well, broke impressively between defenders in one-against-one actions and was able to score goals despite physical contact. Despite being a right-handed player, he was able to score from the right-back position after breakthroughs.

Tomas Smetanka (Slovakia):

Another 19-year-old centre back, who scored six times from seven attempts (86 per cent) in two EHF EURO matches. A dynamic player with energetic movement, he kept the opponent’s defence on high alert and despite his short stature (1.83m), he was able to score against a higher defensive wall. His shots were explosive, and he was able to select mature shooting options.