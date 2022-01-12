Men’s EHF EURO 2022 screened around the world

Live coverage of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 will be screened to a global audience as broadcasters from around the world commit to showing the drama as it happens from the five venues in Hungary and Slovakia between 13 and 30 January.

The first of the 65 matches throw off on Thursday and all 24 participating nations have dedicated broadcasters responsible for beaming back matches live to their legion of supporters watching back home.

In total 114 countries and territories around the world will screen the matches meaning the championship is on course to be the most-watched in history – beating the cumulative audience of 1.65 billion that tuned in for the Men’s EHF EURO in 2016.

The interest in the competition goes way beyond the teams taking part, with matches also being broadcast in Asia, North America, South America and Oceania. Matches will also be streamed on EHFTV, subject to geo-blocking restrictions.

EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner said: “Once again we go into our flagship national team event with the strong support of broadcasters who will be helping us spread handball far and wide for the next three weeks.

“It goes without saying that we are looking forward to seeing a high quality of television production that will match the level of play on the court.”

The full list of broadcasters are as follows:

Participating Nations

Group A

Denmark – TV2 Denmark

Montenegro – RTCG, Arena Sport

North Macedonia – MKRTV, Arena Sport,

Slovenia – RTV Slovenija, Arena Sport

Group B

Hungary – MTVA

Iceland – RUV

Netherlands – Ziggo

Portugal – RTP

Group C

Croatia – RTL, Arena Sport

France – beIN Sports France / TF1 (final weekend if France qualify)

Serbia – RTS, Arena Sport

Ukraine – Poverkhnost, Xsport

Group D

Austria – ORF

Belarus – BTRC

Germany – ZDF, ARD, Sportdeutschland.tv, & Eurosport Germany

Poland – Eurosport

Group E

Bosnia and Herzegovina – Arena Sport, TBC

Czech Republic – Czech TV & AMC

Spain – TVE

Sweden – NENT

Group F

Lithuania – LRT

Norway – NENT

Russia – Match TV

Slovakia – AMC & RTVS

* incl. Andorra, Monaco and French overseas territories French Guyana, French Polynesia, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mayotte, New Caledonia, Reunion, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Wallis and Futuna.

Additional markets

Albania – Arena Sport

Kosovo – Arena Sport

Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay, and Venezuela; Brazil; Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama; Mexico; Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Barbuda, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadaloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Saba, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Eustatius, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, and Turks and Caicos – ESPN

Bulgaria – A1 Bulgaria

Finland – NENT

Georgia – Silknet

Greece – Cosmote

Israel – Charlton

Italy – Eleven Sports (Preliminary Round & Main Round) & Sky Sport (semi-final and final only)

Romania – Look TV

Switzerland – SRG

USA, Canada, Turkey, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Indonesia, East Timor, Hong Kong, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Mauritius, Madagascar, New Zealand – beIN Sports

USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand – Facebook

Worldwide – EHFTV