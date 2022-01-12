Flash quotes: Serbia media call

Szeged, 12 January – Quotes from Serbia coach Antonio Gerona (ESP) and right wing Bogdan Radivojevic (SRB) at a media call on Wednesday.

Antonio Gerona (ESP) – coach, Serbia

On the preparation ahead of the EHF EURO 2022:

“It has been chaotic. The first week was perfect, and then Covid-19 started to hit us, and we had to change our plan almost every day, with players being positive and some coming back. We did not have any friendly games before arriving here, so we do not know where we are at yet.”

On the game against Ukraine:

“We will try our best so it looks like this is the first game of our tournament and not like the last preparation game, as we did not have any. We will make everything to win, because that will give us more time to prepare as well. Two more days is a lot in this kind of competition.”

On Ukraine being a different team with a new coach:

“We watched their preparation games, we also watched some games from Motor Zaporozhye to see how they play, but we feel like we are in the unknown. For sure, Michael Biegler will have changed some things, but we don’t know which ones.”

Bogdan Radivojevic (SRB) - right wing

On the importance of the game against Ukraine:

“If we want to go through, we have to win against Ukraine, that’s the bottom line. We know that, at a EURO, there is no such thing as a bad team so we have to focus 200 per cent to take the points. This game is very important for us because it will set the tone for the rest of our tournament.”

On playing in Szeged, a city he has lived in for many years:

“I can’t wait to go into this arena. I played there once with Pick Szeged and it was amazing. I want my teammates to see this as well, especially since I hope a lot of our fans will come to see us. My family will be in the stands as well, and I’m really looking forward to tomorrow.”