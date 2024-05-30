Men’s EHF EURO 2024 promotion success explored in next webinar

More than one million fans enjoyed the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 live, with packed arenas in the six host cities in Germany: Cologne, Hamburg, Mannheim, Munich, Berlin and Düsseldorf. The opening match in Düsseldorf saw a new world record attendance in handball, with 53,586 people witnessing the first game of the championship on January 10. Multiple nights were sold out in Cologne, where home side Germany played in the near 20,000-capacity LANXESS arena from the main round on and where France and Denmark battled for the title on the final day of competition.

Record spectator numbers, unrivalled atmosphere and huge interest from the local handball fans in matches that did not even involve their own national team. How did the German Handball Federation (DHB) do it?

As part of the monthly EHF webinars focused on marketing, the next instalment concentrates on the success of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, featuring DHB Chief Marketing Officer Thomas Zimmermann. The webinar – Sold out! Men’s EHF EURO 2024 promotion success – will take place on June 5 at 17:00–18:00 CEST. The discussion will centre around the DHB’s promotional strategy for the event, with moderation by Mija Teraz. A short Q&A will follow the lecture.

The webinar is available for free. Those interested but unable to attend will be able to access the recording afterwards, provided they have registered in advance. Register for the webinar here.