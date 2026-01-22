Main round group II race begins

Main round group II race begins

22 January 2026, 11:00

The Men’s EHF EURO 2026 main round gets fully into gear on Friday, with group II in Malmö playing their opening matches of the tournament’s second stage.

The six teams have progressed from preliminary round groups D, E and F, with Slovenia, Sweden and Iceland, respectively, topping their tables and bringing two points into the main round. Starting the main round on zero, as only points gained against teams progressing are carried over, Switzerland joined Slovenia from group D in Oslo, Croatia came from group E and Hungary from group F.

The sides now start the final race for the medal round, with two places in the semi-finals on the line and one spot in the 5/6 placement match to be decided over four rounds.

GROUP II

Iceland vs Croatia

Friday 23 January, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 2-1-11

  • Iceland come into the main round on the back of three preliminary round wins — two decisive results against Italy and Poland, and a one-goal victory versus Hungary
  • in the first major tournament since they took the silver medal at the 2025 World Championship, Croatia had a hard-fought win over Georgia to start, beat the Netherlands then had their first defeat, to Sweden
  • Croatia finished the previous EURO with their second lowest final ranking ever, 11th, but now hope to make it back to the semi-finals for what would be their 10th appearance in that stage
  • Iceland have high hopes of reaching the semi-finals for the first time since they celebrated their sole EURO medal — bronze — in 2010; in 2024, they narrowly missed the final weekend and placed 10th
  • when the sides met at the EHF EURO 2024, Iceland took a five-goal win, before Croatia defeated Iceland 32:26 on the path to their 2025 World Championship medal; overall, Croatia dominate the head-to-head record, with 11 wins in 14 games

Euro26 Hungary Vs Iceland SENN6762 DS
I am really excited about the future, as I think we have a good chance if we stay concentrate and focused on our mission in every game. We know if we deliver a good performance, we can beat any team in the world.
Gísli Kristjánsson
Centre back, Iceland
Euro26 Sweden Vs Croatia R1JC9146 JC
We have to be better in all departments, everywhere. From goalkeeper to defence to the fast breaks, how we run back attack. So this is the main focus just to have more concentration, much more discipline. That's the main point for the game against Iceland.
Dagur Sigurdsson
Head coach, Croatia

Switzerland vs Hungary

Friday 23 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 5-0-7

  • Hungary booked the main round thanks to comfortable wins over Italy and Poland, before losing to Iceland by one in the last preliminary round match
  • Switzerland had a rollercoaster preliminary round: they drew with the Faroe Islands, were defeated by Slovenia after leading by nine early in the second half, then took a record win over Montenegro to clinch the critical victory taking them to Malmö
  • Switzerland are playing the main round for the first time since 2004, while Hungary achieved their best final ranking, fifth, in 2024
  • the sides’ goalkeepers are among the most successful for number of saves at the EURO, with Hungary’s Kristóf Palasics having stopped 32 shots and Switzerland’s Nikola Portner saving 29
  • this will be the first EHF EURO clash between the sides; overall, the mutual historic record is close, however, Switzerland have not beaten Hungary since 2001and only two of their 12 previous matches were played since then

Euro26 Switzerland Vs Slovenia FV2 5634 FV
We’re not able to destroy everything of their attack, but we have to take some small areas where we don't want to get the goals. And then we have to get our running shoes on and run 60 minutes like we did in the first three games.
Andy Schmid
Head coach, Switzerland
Euro26 Hungary Vs Iceland SENN6165 DS
Switzerland play really good. They have an amazing coach, Andy Schmid, I love him and I think he was an amazing player and he's an amazing coach. It will be so difficult. Like every match here in the tournament. But if we want to continue with some chance to go to the semi-final, we need to try to win this match.
Chema Rodríguez
Head coach, Hungary
Euro26 Montenegro Vs Switzerland FLP 3296 FV

Slovenia vs Sweden

Friday 23 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 5-2-9

  • Slovenia topped group D in Oslo with three entirely different wins — a last-gasp one-goal result against Montenegro, a comeback for the ages versus Switzerland and a close but confident victory over the Faroe Islands
  • Sweden secured three clear wins in the first stage, defeating the Netherlands and Georgia before a statement 33:25 victory against Croatia on the last preliminary round day
  • Sweden took medals at three of the last four Men’s EHF EUROs — most recently bronze, in 2024, after raising the trophy in 2022
  • Slovenia have made it to the last six at two of the last three Men’s EHF EUROs, reaching the semi-finals in 2020 and finishing sixth in 2024; they also reached the Olympic semi-finals for the first time in 2024
  • Slovenia centre back Domen Makuc is one of the top scorers of the EHF EURO 2026, with 25 goals placing him in joint-fifth position on the overall list
  • Sweden are nine goals shy of hitting 3,000 overall at the Men’s EHF EURO
  • Slovenia will miss line player Matic Suholežnik after he was suspended for two matches following a red card against the Faroe Islands

Euro26 Slovenia Vs Faroe Islands MAL0401 AM
They play fast handball, strong defence, fast breaks, quick and clean return to defence. In general you have to try to find some weaknesses, but it's hard to find them.
Uroš Zorman
Head coach, Slovenia
Euro26 Georgia Vs Sweden R1jc0840a JC
They are mixing their defence with sometimes being more defensive with quite high three-three style defence. So against Slovenia, you will always get many tactical things in consideration, so that is for sure fun and interesting to play against and different from other opponents.
Michael Apelgren
Head coach, Sweden

