The Men’s EHF EURO 2026 main round gets fully into gear on Friday, with group II in Malmö playing their opening matches of the tournament’s second stage.

The six teams have progressed from preliminary round groups D, E and F, with Slovenia, Sweden and Iceland, respectively, topping their tables and bringing two points into the main round. Starting the main round on zero, as only points gained against teams progressing are carried over, Switzerland joined Slovenia from group D in Oslo, Croatia came from group E and Hungary from group F.

The sides now start the final race for the medal round, with two places in the semi-finals on the line and one spot in the 5/6 placement match to be decided over four rounds.